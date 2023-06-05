Quilting Cruises: Get Stitchin' at Sea

While incredibly niche, quilting cruises have actually become quite common. That's likely because quilting and cruising are uniquely suited, as long sea days allow plenty of time for quilters to hone their craft and log lots of sewing hours.

From long 12-night sailings to quickie three-night getaways, there are an abundance of quilting cruises on offer every single year. Most are either official partial charters -- which means quilters cruise along with nonquilters, but have access to exclusive onboard events and activities -- like the World of Quilts sailings or small groups booked on cruises family reunion-style, like those organized by Quilt Retreat at Sea.

While a quick internet search will yield many choices, anyone interested in booking a quilting cruise can also check with their favorite quilters and quilting supply companies including the likes of Bernina, McCall's, Jenny Doan and Eleanor Burns, all of whom are affiliated with one or more quilting cruises.

On a quilting cruise, dedicated quilting enrichment activities might include everything from seminars and classes led by renowned quilters to group sewing sessions and quilting demos, with high quality materials and supplies provided so there's no need to pack your own. While select quilting cruises welcome those who want to learn the basics, most are better suited to quilters who've at least begun to dabble in the craft.

To help get you started on your search, here are some of the most popular quilting cruises for you to consider.