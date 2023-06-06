That may be hard to believe, since St. Maarten runs neck and neck with St. Thomas and San Juan for the honor of most oft-visited port of call in the Caribbean, and is usually included as a port call for Eastern Caribbean sailings, arguably the least exotic of the Caribbean's three sailing regions. But despite the large number of cruisers ashore, it's not difficult to get off the beaten track, as most of that track is actually quite narrow, running from the streets in and around Philipsburg to the nearby waters offshore to legendary Orient Beach to the boutiques and bistros of Marigot, capital of French St. Martin.

There are an abundance of activity choices further afield for the cruiser who doesn't mind doing his homework and exerting a minimum of effort independently booking on his own. Here are a few of our favorites:

Or perhaps you've seen all those sailing yachts anchored around you or smoothly passing along your ship's flank, and thought, "Gee, someday I'd love to give up all these long buffet lines and sail the islands like that." If the idea has traction with you, take an hour or so out of your time in port to visit one of the top yacht charter companies in the world, The Moorings (Captain Oliver's Marina, Oyster Pond, 590-87-32-54 or 800-521-1126). Chartering a yacht is not something you can actually do on a one-day visit, but if you really want to try something offbeat, get the skinny on how to book a one-week private crewed yacht charter for future travels. It's more affordable than you might think; rates start as low as $700 (plus provisioning) per person for three couples.

Another thing to do near -- while not actually in -- Marigot is to investigate getting day privileges at Hotel Beach Plaza (Baie de Marigot, 97150, 590-87-87-00 -- contact them before leaving the States). The hotel has a tiny narrow beach right on the coast of Marigot Bay, about the only beach in the area. There is a restaurant and bar next to a freshwater pool. Best of all it is but a 10-minute walk to either downtown Marigot or Marina Royale.

You can stay here or choose to hike the hillside trails, but the real draw here is Ilet Pinel, an uninhabited tiny island. Some cruise lines offer a shore excursion here, but there are regular shuttle boats making the five-minute crossing throughout the day. You can kick back on the beach, enjoy snorkeling on the near-shore reefs on either end of the island and enjoy lunch in one of the island's two restaurants. Better yet, get your food to go and take it out on the beach for an impromptu picnic.

--Photos appear courtesy of St-Maarten.com.