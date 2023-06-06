.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

Norwegian Breakaway, the largest in the Norwegian fleet along with its twin sister, Norwegian Getaway, is an 18-deck floating city bursting with resort-like entertainment, 20 restaurants and a dozen bars and lounges. Launched in April 2013, the 4,028-passenger vessel is a playground for contemporary cruisers, with five multistory water slides, the largest ropes course at sea (including a chance to "walk the plank") and a bustling oceanfront promenade stretching close to a quarter-mile.

What's got cruisers going about Norwegian Breakaway? Here are five cruise trip reports that show what makes this mega-ship stand out.

Trip Report #1: The Haven Experience Is Heaven

Cruise Critic member Sheldon Kagan, who sailed to Bermuda onboard Norwegian Breakaway, stayed in the Haven section of the ship, which he described as "absolutely heavenly."

"The staff was absolutely attentive to all of the Haven guests and we will never forget our experience on the Breakaway," he said. He noted the "spectacular" lunch at the Haven restaurant, the "lovely" private decks and pools, and the VIP treatment he was given onboard.

"Our overall experience was absolutely fantastic and we cannot wait to sail Norwegian Cruise Line again, of course in the Haven section."

Trip Report #2: Adults Love to Play at Spice H2O

Cruise Critic member lyndestad, who sailed to Bermuda with her husband, said she enjoyed Breakaway's bars and "especially loved" the Spice H2O area for adults.

"It was just a great place to relax and enjoy mature conversation without the noise of little ones running around," she said. "There were also great parties in this area. We especially enjoyed the '70s party!"

Trip Report #3: The Service is Top Notch

Krisstin21, who cruised with her husband to the Bahamas, described the service onboard Breakaway as "impeccable."

"If you encountered a problem, someone was there to rectify it the best they could," she said. Any problem they had -- including a faulty television -- was fixed right away by the staff. "I cannot say anything negative about any member aboard this ship. They all aim to please."

Trip Report #4: The Food Rates "Five Stars"

New York City native, msbrookelyn, said the best part of her Bahamas cruise onboard Breakaway was the food.

"It was amazing," she said. "Better than some 5 star restaurants I've been to living in NYC." She said she liked O'Sheehan's for late-night and mid-afternoon meals, and Uptown Bar for its breakfast (and for its burgers, which she described as "out of this world.") But her hands-down favorite restaurant for dinner was surcharge-free Savor. "It is included in regular pricing and consistently delicious," she said. "Some meals I had were steak, lasagna, seafood -- all amazing."

Trip Report #5: The Ship is Super Clean

Staying healthy on a cruise is important, which is why RNPriscilla appreciated the measures taken to keep Breakaway clean during her Bermuda cruise. She said she and her husband were "fascinated" with the cleanliness of their cabin, and impressed with the presence of sinks outside of Garden Cafe.

"I love the idea and importance of washing our hands before and after meals," she said. "Plus there are friendly staff greeters with spray wash... saying out loud 'washy, washy' and also singing about washing hands and being clean."

