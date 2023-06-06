So, how can you tell the difference and find a good, reputable travel agent or agency -- and avoid a bad booking experience?

Unfortunately, agents tell us that the travel industry is not well-regulated, and just about anyone can just print up business cards, hang out a shingle and start selling travel. The majority of states do not require any type of registration, certification, licensing or consumer protection measures for travel agencies, although this is beginning to change. Bottom line: It is crucial to know who you are dealing with.

Your best bet is to talk to friends, co-workers, relatives and associates and ask them if they know of a good, reputable, local agent who specializes in cruises. (And, of course, read our feature article on Finding a Good Travel Agent.) But here are a few more tips for avoiding cruise travel scams -- and spotting a less-than-reputable agency and protecting your investment before it's too late.

Important note: This protection may not apply to those using debit or check cards; it's important to confirm policies with your issuing bank before you charge.