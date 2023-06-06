What seemed like only a minor blip on the cruise industry radar ended up being a hot topic beyond even our expectations. In Cruise Critic's fourth Members Speak Out poll, over 2,000 of you sounded off about reserving deck chairs onboard, opening a can of worms that revealed the dark underbelly of the sun deck world. From fights to food, sunbathing has never been so scandalous.

With ships getting larger and the deck space staying the same, it's no wonder many of you report problems finding a place to rest and relax. The growing problem is often ignored by cruise lines and the undeniable conflict that results from passengers trying to stake their claim at all costs has left many cruisers fuming. While the majority of cruise lines insist seat saving is prohibited on their ship, few actually enforce the rule. So what's a cruiser to do? We wanted to know about your thoughts on this controversial issue, and you gave us all that and, alas, more.

Our poll asked the following questions:

While many responses will haunt us here at Cruise Critic for years to come, some answers were just plain funny. Rickcop44 shared a tale of a place marker gone wrong: "Someone once balanced two drinks on their chair. We looked at the drinks for about five minutes until a wind knocked them over and spilled the contents all over the chair. By the way, the person's shirt was on the chair and we used it to prevent the sticky sweet drink from getting on the deck. Bummer."

Here are the highlights of the most outrageous seat savers (we couldn't make this stuff up if we tried): fake dog doo-doo, Playboy magazine, a bra, a gnome, dentures, towel animal, laminated signs saying "reserved," a blow-up doll, a leather jacket (on a Caribbean cruise), box of condoms, fake vomit, a money clip full of cash, a wig, knitting needles, unused feminine protection, a "Coping with Norovirus" pamphlet. And the winner goes to...

In another odd twist, Cruise Critic contributor Joyce Gleeson-Adamidis reports that onboard Celebrity's Millennium, she and her husband -- who just happened to be the Captain of the ship -- were riding the elevator when it stopped on the pool deck. There, deck chair in tow, was an elderly passenger who had planned to drag it to her cabin for safekeeping. We were shocked at how often this was mentioned as an, um, successful strategy.

Quite a few have admitted to pouring food, such as melted chocolate, on a chair to keep people at bay, others prefer to use fear as a tactic. Writes an anonymous pollster, "[I] place a particularly scary towel animal on the chair." Terrifying, but true.

Surprisingly, some of you have even had a brawl with another passenger defending your territory. Fisticuffs over deck chairs? Apparently so.

Among our favorites: Writes trishthefish, "I used someone else's sunscreen and towel that was left there." And this one from prairie fox: "I asked them if someone had died they were holding it for due to the fact no one has been in the chair they held." Bones admits he once threw a chair hog's "sandals and other clothing overboard." Pam in MA took the polite approach by "thanking them for holding the chair for me." Also quite courteous is the approach of hart 10, who says he does "nothing. I'm Canadian."

One clever (and side-splitting) approach, admits starlake, is to "move their items about five chairs down and then watch the confusion."

Other responses? "Told them if they didn't give it up I would spill my drink on them." --chocolatecruiser ... "Hid their shoes and book, so that they can't find them when they come back." --dbmiller1956 ... "I took their items off of the chair and placed them on the ground. When they came three hours later and threw a fit about it, I threw their sandals overboard." --anonymous ... "dunked their towel into the pool and returned it to their seat." --anonymous ... "Sit behind them and cough, sneeze and fart." --anonymous ... "Wrote them a citation from the DCP -- Deck Chair Police." --LesCruz ... "'Accidentally' knocked over a half-melted frozen drink on someone's copy of Cosmo and wrap that had been there, undisturbed by actual occupancy, for four hours." --VibeGuy ... "Put a note in the false teeth saying: you should be ashamed of yourself at your age!" --tinker ... "Remove their stuff -- if questioned, respond in French. Comment? Je ne pas comprends." --crabbyharper

Also in the "we think you're pretty clever" category is this reply from an anonymous respondent: "Sat down and started to read the book they used to reserve the chair, while wearing their hat and sunglasses that were there as well. Two hours later, when the guy showed up, he was in a bit of a shock, but laughed too much to get upset. He asked for his things back and found another chair."

And our award for most, er, disgusting goes to WeLuv Vacation who wrote of one chair hog who used a condom (unused) as a placeholder: "We took one of the condoms and made a balloon out of it and drew a sad face on it."

Sound Off!

"Positively the rudest behavior I've experienced of fellow cruisers. I wish I had the gumption just to smack 'em." --Juliet