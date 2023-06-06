Of course, we're not saying that Cozumel doesn't have a roster of top attractions, because it does -- and there's no doubt that first-timers should take advantage of them. The port is known for its water sports (though, admittedly, the coral reef system is still on the mend post-Wilma), duty-free shopping and its proximity to archeological must-sees like the Mayan ruins at Chichen Itza. But even if you've "been there, done that" or simply want to break away from the masses, don't pooh-pooh an itinerary that calls at Cozumel. There's plenty to do that's off the beaten path, from a serene afternoon in a glass-bottomed boat to a delicious local meal ... that you cook yourself. Read on for our picks.

The granddaddy of treatments, though, is the Temazcal, a steam bath based on traditional physical, emotional and spiritual healing methods used by the Mayans. The term Temazcal actually refers to the domed hut in which the ritual takes place, built to hold in the herbal steam and the heat of hot stones. The Temazcal experience packs a punch when it comes to health benefits -- it purifies the skin, calms the nervous system (who couldn't use less stress?), activates the immune system, and relieves muscle tension and stiff joints.

Long story short? You'll likely lose a few balls in marshy areas and water hazards, and limestone and coral rock -- but all in good fun. And you may have to share the green with a gecko or two (no, not the chatty one from those insurance commercials).

Editor's note: Water on the east coast is rougher at certain points than on the west. Swim and snorkel only in designated areas and exercise caution -- even at Playa Chen Rio, which is one of the safest spots (this windward beach is protected by a large rock formation, which means seas are generally calm and clear). Another spot that's usually calm enough for swimming is Punta Chiqueros. Flags are flown to indicate conditions -- black (don't swim, too dangerous), red (use caution, dangerous), yellow (use caution) and green (safe to swim).

Editor's note: We recommend going with a group or a guide who can share the history of the town and its people. Rancho Buenavista offers horseback tours that include a stop here. Better yet, plan your cruise so that you'll be in town between April 29 and May 3 for Cozumel's yearly festival at El Cedral (it's been taking place for the past century and a half); during that week visitors will find food stands, games, dancing and, of course, additional shopping opportunities.

There's nothing like viewing one-of-a-kind coral formations and vibrant tropical fish without messing up your hairdo -- but if you change your mind and want to swim with the fishes, don't worry, snorkel gear is generally included with glass-bottom boat tours.

Whatever you're in the mood for from fresh fish to fajitas, expect huge portions. I'm partial to the Mexican combination plate (chile relleno, enchilada, quesadilla, etc. -- big enough to share), though ceviche is a mighty good starter. And though the servers speak fine broken English, it's always better to be able to answer "Una mas cerveza?" with "Si!" On Juarez, between Av. 5 and Av. 10.

The tour includes a bus transfer to Playa Mia Grand Beach Park; participants are set up at individual workstations (four per) under a big tent with all of the ingredients and materials needed to execute authentic Mexican recipes -- under the guidance of the chef. One entree in the lesson plans, for instance, is a fried grouper with mango sauce. Best part? You get to cook your food and eat it, too, with complimentary Mexican wine or an icy margarita.

But truly, the atmosphere alone might just be worth the 40-minute, $9 ferry ride. Despite its sudden popularity, Playa del Carmen is still decidedly laid-back and pastoral; many structures are still made of stucco, and a mere five minutes away from the main tourist area is a quiet neighborhood of bright pastel houses.

--Image of beach appears courtesy of pierce324. Top image appears courtesy of Presidente InterContinental Cozumel Resort & Spa.