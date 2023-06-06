Ingredients

5 oz MARTINI & ROSSI® Vermouth Extra Dry

2 oz BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® Gin

2 oz tomato juice

3 oz fish stock

4 basa fillets (6-7 ounces each)

1 fennel bulb cut into 12 wedges

3 chopped tomatoes

1 bunch of chopped chives

3 yukon gold potatoes

3 medium bunches of bok choy

5 sliced garlic cloves

1 chopped red onion

5 oz olive oil

1/2 pint quartered cherry tomatoes

1/4 oz sugar

1/4 oz chili flakes

3 oz flour

4 oz julienned sundried tomatoes

salt and pepper

Italian:

Braised Basa Fillet with Tomato, Chili and Fennel 1. Season the basa with salt and pepper, trim into even pieces and dust with flour. Sear them on the grill with olive oil.

2. In a frying pan, heat the olive oil and sweat the garlic, chili flakes and onions. Add the vermouth and reduce.

3. Place the grilled fillets and the fennel in a pan and add the chopped tomatoes, tomato juice and fish stock.

4. Braise the fish and fennel, and add cherry tomatoes and sugar; salt and pepper to taste.

5. Roast the potatoes with the skin on.

6. Peel and mash the potatoes with a fork.

7. Marinate the sundried tomatoes in gin for an hour.

8.In a pan, heat the olive oil and sautee the marinated sundried tomatoes for a few seconds. Add the potatoes and chives and mix gently to combine.

9. Make four individual potato patties and sear them on the grill.

10. Cut and remove the bottom of the bok choy and separate the leaves. Saute with olive oil, salt and pepper.

11. Place the sauteed bok choy in the middle of the plate (3 leaves per plate).

12. Arrange the fish on top and then layer with the potato and fennel.

13. Drizzle with sauce and garnish with chives.

Editor's note: Measurements have been converted from the metric system and are approximate.