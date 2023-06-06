  • Write a Review
Redirected: Slideshow: A Closer Look at the Spas on Oasis and Allure of the Seas

Sue Bryant
Contributor

But is bigger better when it comes to spas? Are there compromises? On both ships, the spa has been pushed downward to Decks 5 and 6 to create more space on the upper decks, and only one of 29 treatment rooms has natural light. This means you're having your treatment and subsequent relaxation under a rather un-Zen-like strip light.

But choice is what these ships are all about, and there is without doubt a huge range of treatments for mind, body, soul, wrinkles and even teeth. There are rooms for couples' mud treatments and couples' massage, and a separate area for teens. A Medispa offers Botox and filler solutions for wrinkles, while a large beauty salon offers eyebrow shaping as well as hair and nail treatments and a men's menu promising the ultimate shave.

Click on the picture to start our tour of the spa on Oasis of the Seas; the spa on Allure is fairly similar, with the same menu.

Updated October 10, 2019
