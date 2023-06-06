But is bigger better when it comes to spas? Are there compromises? On both ships, the spa has been pushed downward to Decks 5 and 6 to create more space on the upper decks, and only one of 29 treatment rooms has natural light. This means you're having your treatment and subsequent relaxation under a rather un-Zen-like strip light.

But choice is what these ships are all about, and there is without doubt a huge range of treatments for mind, body, soul, wrinkles and even teeth. There are rooms for couples' mud treatments and couples' massage, and a separate area for teens. A Medispa offers Botox and filler solutions for wrinkles, while a large beauty salon offers eyebrow shaping as well as hair and nail treatments and a men's menu promising the ultimate shave.

