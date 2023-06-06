Members of Cruise Critic's community have, predictably, not been shy when it comes to discussing the scary fire that broke out on Princess Cruises' Star Princess this week. Indeed, numerous threads on numerous boards prevailed -- and the crisis also encouraged some mixing and mingling as folks who typically post on other boards came over to Princess to share commiserations.

We've culled a handful of the many, many interesting comments pertaining to the fire. It was heartwarming to see that the most common topic was concern from readers about passengers and crew and about the state of the ship, too. Many thanks to Carolyn (screen name cjskids), a passenger onboard Star Princess this week, for giving us all a riveting heads-up -- and, inadvertently, launching a virtual "hope all's well" greeting card in which readers could post their thoughts and share their opinions. Click here to add yours.

The thread inspired by Carolyn's quick report has been the most popular, with over 10,000 page views in less than two days, but we also cite numerous postings in a variety of threads that complimented the crew for fighting a fire that -- to judge from this photo -- looks worse than it turned out to be.

We didn't include comments from folks who are worried about upcoming near-term sailings on Star Princess (there were quite a few of you) because we're covering this issue over in our news section. Check back often. And we're also not featuring messages that speculate about the cause simply because even though we all pretty much think we know what it was -- well, we don't, not until they tell us. But keep chatting!

"They're Heroes"

"This was the cruise industry's finest hour. It is truly amazing seeing the pictures that there were not more fatalities or injuries. All accounts I have seen reflect a truly courageous and professional crew. They efficiently went about their duties, while the captain kept everyone informed. I am most impressed by the account that when the fire was out, as the captain thanked his crew, the passengers applauded." -- chasetf

You Are Warned

"I hope anyone who even thinks it's cute or fun to miss the muster drill takes a good look at these photos." -- Mafig

While We Don't Know the Cause...

"Posters on this and other boards always advise to bring power strips, coffee pots, scented candles, etc. I would hate to think that a careless passenger caused a death, injuries and destruction aboard this ship. I couldn't live with myself." -- Ethel5

Future Projections

"I'm also surprised that those balconies weren't constructed of a more fire-resistant (or fire-retardant) material! Fire at sea has been a threat to cruise ships since before the Morro Castle disaster, and shipbuilders and designers are supposed to minimize sources of smoke and flame. While the loss of several hundred balconies has marred the external appearance of the ship, it doesn't appear to have affected the ship's structural integrity and hopefully she'll be back in service in a few months." -- DrWong

Let's Keep Some Perspective, Folks

"I still think of cruising as a safe vacation. Tragedy can happen anywhere, on land, in the air, at sea. But we can't expect to live our lives if we worry about the 'what ifs' all the time. I know the stories we hear are sad and I feel so sorry for all these people and their families/friends. The numbers are still in our favor for a wonderful experience, if you consider the millions of people who cruise every year, only a miniscule percentage experience tragedy." -- Happy ks

The Repair Process

"I think cabins can be removed and replaced like Legos, at least that's how they do it when they build the ship in the first place. Cabins are standard and built completely before they are placed in the ship and hooked to plumbing and electrical. Hopefully this will allow the Star to be back into action quickly. I'd love to know exactly how they do that actually." -- Jolimont

Maybe We Do Know the Cause -- A Little Levity to Heal the Spirit

"I have it on good authority (another thread) that someone wearing jeans in the dining room (on formal night no less) Caused the whole thing. Friction from the jeans (they were very tight) caused enough heat that the offending party threw them overboard and, well, you can see the results." -- LivSea2