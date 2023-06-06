Here's everything you need to know about Regent Seven Seas Cruises' alcohol policy:
The drinking age is 21 -- all ships, all alcohol, all destinations.
Bringing alcohol onboard at embarkation: It's allowed without restrictions or applicable corkage fees. However, most alcoholic beverages onboard are already included in the upfront cruise fare.
Purchasing alcohol in port to bring onboard: Passengers are allowed to bring it onboard for consumption as desired.
Purchasing alcohol in ships' duty-free shop(s): Alcohol is not sold in the shops onboard.
Alcoholic beverages, including fine wines, beer and premium spirits, are included in the cruise fare. The line does, however, have a Connoisseur's list of ultra-premium wines and liquors that cost extra.
Hit up the Connoisseur Club cigar lounge for a special menu of cigars and rare cognacs (on Mariner, Explorer and Voyager).
