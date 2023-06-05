Rhine River Cruise Map

Countries Visited, Standout Ports & Reasons to go on a Rhine River Cruise

A Rhine river cruise calls at the following ports:

France

Germany

Switzerland

The Netherlands

Standout Ports on a Rhine river cruise:

Reasons to Go on a Rhine river cruise: There's almost an embarrassment of riches on the Rhine, where one day offers a chance to explore a Gothic cathedral and the next has you tasting wine in a beautiful vineyard. In Amsterdam, dozens of museums beckon, from the Rijksmuseum to the Van Gogh Museum.

Strasbourg's medieval houses and cobbled streets are fascinating to explore, with a visit to the Cathedrale de Notre Dame, which dates from 1190 AD, a must.

Mainz is home to the six-towered Cathedral of St. Martin, founded in 975 AD, as well as the Gutenberg Museum, where you can see the famous 15th-century Gutenberg Bible. Every town seems to offer yet another historic and important place to see, but there is always plenty of time to sample local food and wine. There's a reason so many cruisers make return trips.

Who Would Love It: Romantics, wine and food lovers, historians, museum-goers: Almost everyone will love a Rhine River cruise, which offers a wonderful mix of activities and sights to interest a wide audience. Themed river cruises, including wine festivals and Christmas market cruises, are quite popular, offering a fabulous way to be immersed in the local culture.****

Who Wouldn't: It's hard to imagine that there isn't something for everyone on the Rhine, but if you're looking only for peace and quiet, know that this is a considerably busy working waterway.

More Information