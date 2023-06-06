European River Cruise Prices Run the Gamut From Purse-Friendly to Budget Busting

European river cruise prices start around £225 per person, per night for budget river cruises. However, prices can soar up to £1,345 per person, per night, for an all-inclusive luxury experience or depending on your itinerary and the time of year you're cruising. Seven-night Rhine or Danube River cruise prices are the most affordable, while France tends to have the most expensive river cruise prices in Europe. However, as Europe is the most popular destination for river cruises -- served by almost every cruise line and with the highest number of vessels in their fleets -- there is a lot of competition, which also means there are often good deals to be had.

If you're hoping to cut down your river cruise fare, look for shoulder season itineraries in late March and fall. Mid-May through late September are the most popular months for European river cruises, and sailings during that time are usually 15 to 20 percent more expensive, though you'll find relative summer bargains in July and August (though you might also find restaurants, bars and cafes closed in some cities and towns) .

Christmas market cruises in November and December are priced lower than those during any other time of the year, offering the best deal in Europe overall -- though these are also becoming more expensive as they gain in popularity. With the notable exception of Viva Cruises, there are no sailings in Europe in January or February.