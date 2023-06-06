River Cruise Tips for Wine-Lovers

As river lines continue to expand their fleets and look for new passengers to fill their ships, wine river cruises have become a savvy way to lure oenophile first timers, many of whom might not have considered a cruise before.

Wine river cruises generally generally involve river cruise line partnering with a vineyard or wine expert, who will deliver expert lectures and tastings during the cruise. This winery also usually sells a certain amount of wine to the ship, to be used for special programs or dinners.

You don't have to be an expert to have fun on a wine river cruise. Most passengers enjoy wine, but few are at the level of fanatic or collector (although if you don't like wine at all, the cruise might seem dull). The demographic may skew younger than a traditional river cruise, too, with more passengers in their 40s and 50s than you'd normally see. Plus, a wine cruise might be one of the best vacations if you have a group of wine-loving friends. You get many of the benefits of a vineyard visit, without having to drive home. We'll raise a glass to that.