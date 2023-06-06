River Cruise Water Levels & Other Ways Bad Weather Could Impact Your Voyage

What Happens When River Cruise Water Levels Are Higher Due to Excess Rain

River cruise ships are built to strict requirements -- their height is determined by the bridges they must pass under, their width by the locks they must squeeze into and their draft by the depth of the river. These measurements are based on average water levels. When excessive rain raises water levels -- or worse, causes flooding -- river cruise boats might not be able to traverse certain stretches of rivers, either because they no longer can fit under bridges or because flooding makes it unsafe for the ship to moor.

High water is most common in the spring when rain and snow melt raise water levels, though summer flash floods are becoming increasingly common -- such as the devastating floods in Germany and Belgium in 2021 -- due to climate change.

Typically the highest water levels occur in April (either before itineraries begin or at the very start of the river cruise season), but as snow melt and spring rainstorms vary from year to year, sometimes high waters can affect cruises as late as May or June. High water levels have also been known to crop up in late November and during December as a result of unusually heavy rainfall or snow.

The Danube River and the Rhine between Cologne and Vienna are the most affected by high water levels; the Moselle River is less affected, but low bridges means it doesn't take much to make a stretch of river impassable.

River cruise lines have two options when rivers become impassable. One is to turn the remainder of the cruise into a bus tour, with passengers reaching destinations by bus and overnighting in hotels; alternatively, the ship can run day trips from a central docked location.

The other option is known as a ship swap. In cases where a line has two or more ships running the same river, often in different directions, passengers might disembark one ship be bussed around a high-water stretch and embark a sister ship for the remainder of the sailing. As many riverboats are identical, or nearly so, passengers can usually reclaim the same cabin number on the new ship and not be too inconvenienced. The crew takes care of all luggage, often sending it ahead on separate trucks to ensure it arrives in your stateroom even before you do.

Only in extreme circumstances will river lines cancel cruises outright. When water levels are just a tad too high, the ship's crew will fill ballast tanks to increase the ship's draft -- i.e., make it sit lower in the water -- to clear a bridge that's just inches too low.

If you're concerned about high water levels, it might be wise to avoid spring cruises; if you do book one, consider a line that's experienced in land tours (such as Tauck or Scenic) or a line like Viking that has many ships running the same rivers to facilitate swaps.

