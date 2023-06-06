Rock Star Ports of Northern Europe: Where to Visit from Berlin to St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg

East meets west in St. Petersburg, Peter the Great's grand tribute to European capitals. It's a planned city of long, broad boulevards and imposing public squares. It's also home to one of the world's most dazzling repositories of art, the Hermitage, the former private collection of Catherine the Great. In addition to 16th-century Renaissance masterpieces, the complex includes the monumental Winter Palace, home to the tsars -- up through the Russian Revolution, that is.

But that's just the start of the optical feast. There's the lavish onion domes of the Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood, lined inside with more than 80,000 square feet of exquisite mosaics; take in St. Isaac's Cathedral, the world's third-largest domed cathedral; and at the Russian Museum you'll find a vast collection of Russian fine art. Then, unwind in the Versailles-inspired Peterhof Palace on the outskirts of town, where fountains and statues and peaceful formal gardens let you soak in the glory of St. Petersburg in a relaxed setting.

Independent travel in Russia is not exactly free-and-easy, but cruise lines and tour operators handle tourist visas when you book a St. Petersburg excursion. Most cruise lines give you plenty of time to explore by scheduling an overnight in port here, allowing two days to explore the city. A handful of cruise lines offer two night, three day visits for even more sightseeing. And if you come in mid-June, look forward to White Nights when the sun never quite sets and the city is ablaze with festivals, concerts and partying.

Great tours: Go behind closed doors at the Hermitage for an insider's look at one of the world's most prestigious art collections. Of all the palaces, our favorite is Peterhof, the Versailles of St. Petersburg; don't miss the gorgeous gardens and fountains. Attend the ballet.