Royal Caribbean Crown & Anchor Society Pinnacle Club

Make your way to the highest Royal Caribbean Crown and Anchor level: the Pinnacle Club. The Pinnacle Club level is available for members after 700 cruise points, who will receive a personalized Pinnacle Club lapel pin upon reaching the top level.

Crown & Anchor Pinnacle Club members receive all lower-level perks (except children are not eligible for shared Pinnacle club status with parents).

Enjoy a relaxed embarkation with Flexible Arrival, allowing check-in at the terminal up to one hour before the 30-minute selected arrival window or one hour after.

Sip your favorite drinks with six daily drink vouchers loaded each day onto a SeaPass card. Like the previously mentioned levels, these vouchers can be used at any bar at any time in the lounges during Happy Hour or on Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Dine at Coastal Kitchen on Oasis and Quantum-class ships (excluding Spectrum of the Seas). Reservations are required and can only be made with the maitre d’ once onboard. Cruisers can also enjoy daily breakfast at a specialty restaurant while onboard.

Get access to the exclusive Concierge Lounge and Suite Lounge. Should the number of Suite passengers and Pinnacle Club members surpass the Suite Lounge capacity, there’s a temporary Pinnacle Club Lounge.

The best reward from the Royal Caribbean points levels is the cruise certificate. Royal Caribbean rewards loyal cruisers with a milestone cruise certificate valued at the prevailing rate of a seven-night balcony cabin booking for 700 and 1,050 cruise points.

Cruisers also enjoy a milestone cruise certificate valued at the prevailing rate of a Junior Suite booking for 1,400 cruise points and for every 350 points thereafter.