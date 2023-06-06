Royal Caribbean's Cruise Ship Classes

Royal Caribbean Oasis Class: Some of the Biggest Ships in the World

Among the largest cruise ships in the world, Royal Caribbean's Oasis-class ships can carry close to 7,000 passengers each at full capacity. That includes Wonder of the Seas, the largest passenger ship in the world. The ships feature numerous specialty restaurants, some of the line's most innovative attractions and straight-from-Broadway shows.

The line's five Oasis-class ships sail the Bahamas and the Caribbean, with two ships alternating between the Caribbean and the Mediterranean. Choosing among them is often a matter of deciding your embarkation port and your preferred itinerary, rather than a question of sacrificing amenities.

What Are Royal Caribbean's Oasis-Class Ships?

These Royal Caribbean ships are members of the Oasis class: Oasis of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas and Wonder of the Seas.

What Amenities Do Oasis-Class Ships Offer?

Royal Caribbean's Oasis-class ships are huge, but themed neighborhoods help make them more manageable. Those include Entertainment Place, Central Park, Youth Zone and the Boardwalk, among others. The design is meant to prevent crowding and keep passengers busy all day long.

Attractions include FlowRider surf simulators, ziplines, rock climbing walls, multiple swimming pools and whirlpools, high-speed water slides (on all but Allure of the Seas), splash parks for the little ones, plus AquaTheater stunt diving shows and Broadway-style musicals (including "Mamma Mia!," "Grease," "Cats" and "Hairspray").

All Oasis-class ships also feature an ice skating rink, carousel, and a comedy club. Some Oasis-class ships have escape rooms, laser tag and facilities for learning to scuba dive onboard.

Royal Caribbean upped their dining game on the massive Oasis-class ships, with eight to 10 free restaurants and as many as 15 fee or a la carte options if you count bars with food menus. The restaurant lists contain new specialty dining venues like Port Side BBQ on Oasis and Mason Jar on Wonder plus the top-deck Vue Bar.

For those who enjoy the suite life, Oasis-class ships feature the full Royal Suite Class experience, which can include a host of perks like butler service, free internet, free specialty dining and drinks and free access to the spa's thermal room. On Wonder of the Seas, suites have their own neighborhood.

Who Should Cruise on Royal Caribbean's Oasis-Class Ships?

Any of Royal Caribbean's five Oasis-class ships are perfect for adrenaline junkies, groups of friends and families with varied tastes and cruisers looking for that all-in-one mega-resort vibe at sea. While options for rest and relaxation are available, Oasis-class ships are best for active travelers.