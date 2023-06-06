Royal Caribbean's Quantum-Class Ships

Like the massive Oasis Class, Royal Caribbean's Quantum Class of ships features a dazzling array of activities, entertainment and dining, but Quantum ships are smaller, hosting just over 4,000 passengers.

There are three ships in the class, but only one -- Anthem of the Seas -- has actually been marketed to Western travelers. Quantum of the Seas and Ovation of the Seas have been sailing out of Asia since their launches and have been appropriate only for cruisers based in Asia, Westerners who wanted an Asia-immersive experience (with the language and programming onboard primarily in Chinese) or cruisers from Down Under who booked on a sailing in and around Australia, in which the language switched from Chinese to English.

This changes in 2019 when Ovation of the Seas comes to the United States -- specifically Alaska -- for the 2019 summer season. The ship will homeport in Seattle, the first time the ship has ever sailed North American waters.

Here's everything you need to know to help you decide whether the Quantum Class is right for you and which ship within the class you might like best. (For the purposes of this article, we will only compare Anthem and Ovation of the Seas as Quantum of the Seas is still targeted primarily at the Asian market.)