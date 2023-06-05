Royal Naval Dockyard Directions

If you intend on driving to this Bermuda cruise port, you will very likely be coming from the L.F. Wade International Airport which is about an hour drive. Note that you will need to do as the locals do and drive on the left side of the road.

Below you can find the driving directions to the Royal Naval Dockyard in Bermuda:

Get onto the Causeway then continue onto Blue Hole Hill and take the first exit onto Wilkinson Ave. Turn left, staying on Wilkinson Ave. which turns into Harrington Sound Rd. for about four minutes. Then, turn left onto Knapton Hill and after a couple of minutes, merge onto South Rd.

Stay on for about six minutes and take the first exit at the roundabout and stay onto South Rd. Take a slight right onto Middle Rd. and stay straight for about 15 minutes. Take a slight right where Middle Rd. becomes Somerset Rd., and continue straight for a couple minutes, then take another slight right to stay on Somerset Rd., which becomes Mangrove Bay Rd.

Continue onto Bay Rd. and immediately turn slightly left, where Bay Rd. becomes Malabar Rd. Continue onto Cockburn Rd., then Pender Rd., Clock Tower Parade and Camber Rd. Turn right onto Cambe Rd. (which turns into Maritime Ln), then quickly keep left to continue on N Arm. Turn right to stay on N Arm to reach Kings Wharf or turn left for Heritage Wharf.