Meals

Classic Menu

Meals at the traditional Sabatini's restaurants -- with the classic menu -- begin with a complimentary basket of crispy breadsticks, rosemary flatbread with prosciutto and marinated olives.

Appetizers follow with a choice of burrata cheese with tomato carpaccio and balsamic syrup; vitello tonnato (thinly sliced veal roast with tuna and caper aioli); porcini mushrooms with grilled zucchini, eggplant and garlic; salad with shrimp, fennel, white beans and white truffle oil; fried calamari; twice-baked artichoke souffle; white bean and black mussel soup; and a mixed salad.

For the pasta course, choose from spaghetti with diver scallops, jumbo shrimp and black mussels; braised short rib penne pasta; or spinach, ricotta and fontina cheese manicotti.

Main courses include baked striped bass in a zucchini crust; garlic shrimp with vegetables; lobster prepared three ways; chicken supreme stuffed with eggplant; a 10-ounce strip steak; or roasted veal rack with mushroom ragout.

For dessert, you can order a variety of Italian style after-dinner drinks (for purchase) to go along with your selection, including espresso crème brulee, star anise biscotti, white chocolate mousse with limoncello cream; and zabaglione.

New Menu

Aboard Caribbean Princess, Grand Princess, Regal Princess, Coral Princess and Star Princess, cruisers will enjoy a new Sabatini's menu, designed by Italian chef Angelo Auriana.

Like most Italian restaurants, the meal begins with bread. This time it's a rustic whole-wheat loaf, Tuscan zonzelle with roasted tomato and bell pepper passata, and prosciuotto crudo served with olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

Diners then choose an antipasti, soup or salad, pasta and main course. Antipasti treats include fried zucchini and yellow squash, smoked scamorza and housemade crostini as well as chickpea fritters with squid, prawns, eggplant, carrots, green beans and a lemon garlic aioli. The next course features a celery, mushroom and toasted hazelnut fondue or an escarole salad with celery, pear and orange zest.

The pasta course offers a handful of choices, like risotto with beets, gorgonzola and pistachios or buckwheat pappardelle with braised beef check. The entrees also include items such as lake trout rolls with rosemary polenta, porchetta, breaded veal vallet, a vegetarian polenta with mushrooms, mozzarella and truffle, and more.

Desserts change throughout the voyage so request the menu to see what's on offer on the evening you're dining there.