Where and When is It?

Taking place on Royal Caribbean's 4,500-passenger Anthem of the Seas, the seven-night Sailaway with Jane McDonald cruise departs from Southampton on September 20, 2020 calling in at Cherbourg, France; Vigo, Spain and Lisbon, Portugal, with two full days at sea before returning to the UK on September 27, 2020.

Line-Up and Highlights

The highlights are of course the Jane McDonald performances. She will be headlining two shows in the main theatre. In addition, she will be hosting a "An Audience With" event in which Jane will be interviewed live on stage about her life and career and various special appearances throughout the ship. All passengers also received an exclusive ‘Sail Away with Jane McDonald’ lanyard and laminate.

There is also a "VIP" package for superfans where you get to attend a party hosted by Jane as well as a backstage tour of the ship.

Floating Festivals has not yet confirmed the other artists onboard.

Who Would Like It?

Jane McDonald fans! Anyone who is into tech and fun -- Anthem of the Seas is one of the most technologically advanced and exciting ships at sea, complete with robot bartenders, virtual balconies, the biggest digital theatre at sea, dodgems, a London Eye-style pod that rises above the ship and virtual skydiving.

Onboard Vibe

Relaxed, friendly, easy-going -- just like our Jane!

How to Book

The Sailaway with Jane McDonald cruise is organised by Floating Festivals and can be booked directly through the Sailaway with Jane McDonald website..