Salt Grill on P&O Cruises

The P&O Salt Grill fine dining experience created by Australia's own Luke Mangan is not one you want to miss. Although there is a surcharge, most passengers find it is well worth the extra spend and it's still unquestionably cheaper than dining at one of Mangan's restaurants on dry land.

Ambience

Right from the start, passengers are greeted with a professional welcome ensuring Salt Grill's glowing reputation is justified. The dinner, lunch and high-tea options offer a contrasting yet extravagant experience.

Meals

Luke Mangan's signature dishes of crab omelette and the licorice parfait with lime syrup are still available on the menu. Accompanying these crowd favourites are top quality steaks, lamb chops, fish, lobster tail, scallops and lots more. For lighter options, salads, soups and tapas are available.

Menu

Please note that this menu is a sample; actual menus vary by ship and sailing.

Price

Daily dinner price: A$49 per person

Lunch price on selected sea days: A$39 per person

High tea: A$20 per person

Ships

Salt Grill can be found on the following ships: