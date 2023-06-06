Scenic Eclipse vs. Crystal Esprit

Decor

Scenic Eclipse

The opulent interiors were designed by Scenic's co-owner Karen Moroney, who derived inspiration from some of the world's leading luxury hotels. Each suite has been handcrafted to feature the finest in design and fittings, and the public spaces offer an elegant environment to dine and relax. A wealth of public space comprises six onboard dining options, several bars and lounges, a 240-seat theatre and a 450-square-metre spa retreat. With an almost 1-to-1 passenger-to-staff ratio, Scenic Eclipse is the epitome of six-star luxury.

Crystal Esprit

Crystal Esprit's interiors and inviting social areas were designed to meet Crystal's trademark 'All Exclusive' standards of service, space, quality and choice. While the ambiance on board is characterised by Crystal's understanding of luxury, the ultimate indulgence lies in the yacht's unregimented pace.

Choose Scenic Eclipse if: You love the ultimate in luxury and opulence with high-quality service.

Choose Crystal Esprit if: You want the luxury and indulgence at a relaxed pace.