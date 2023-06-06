Scoring a Deal on a Holiday Cruise

Tips for Getting a Great Holiday Cruise Deal

Book early. Prices for sailings that include bank holidays, Christmas and New Year's rise steadily throughout the year, so book as early as possible. If you plan to take advantage of early December sailing dates, late summer sees prices about as low as they will go.

Book your holiday cruise during your summer cruise. Perks, onboard credit and possibly lower prices are all part of the deal when you take time to sit down with a cruise consultant onboard your cruise. Study the prices before you leave home so you have a clear idea of whether the onboard offer is a bargain or not.

Go short, or go long. Seven-night cruises tend to be the most popular holiday cruises. For the best bargains, consider sailings of three to six nights that don't include the actual holiday, or 10- to 15-night cruises where the cost per night is often considerably lower than for comparable staterooms on seven-night cruises.

Use a travel agent. If there are deals to be found on holiday cruises, a good travel agent will be able to sniff them out for you. Plus, a professional can relieve you of the stress of booking multiple rooms and flights to accommodate family members who may be travelling with you.

Stick with the brand that loves you. Holiday cruises are the worst time to try a new cruise line if you have loyalty status with one line already. That status could grant you simplified boarding, cabin upgrades and onboard perks that sweeten the deal. Plus, you'll accrue points toward higher status and increased benefits.