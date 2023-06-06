  • Write a Review
Seabourn Cruises' Seabourn Club Loyalty Program

Shayne Rodriguez Thompson
Contributor

Seabourn Club is Seabourn Cruises' multi-tiered loyalty program for past passengers. It has six levels with points accrued through days spent cruising. Extra points are handed out for sailing in a penthouse or premium suite or on an escorted "Seabourn Journey," as well as for spending more than $500 in eligible onboard or pre-cruise purchases.

Club perks for all members include discounts on select cruises, access to exclusive onboard events, a subscription to the cruise line's magazine and more. Plus, members can choose one to three extra onboard perks based on membership level (or get them all once they've sailed earned enough points). Frequent cruisers can also receive discounts on luggage shipping, travel magazine subscriptions and priority embarkation, depending on tier. Upon reaching the Silver level, Seabourn loyalists become Advisory Board members.

Tiffany pins are awarded on milestone number cruises when you've sailed 100, 200, 500, 1,000, 1,500, 2,000 or 2,500 days with the line. Members get a free seven-night cruise after 140 days and a 14-night cruise after 250 days.

Seabourn Club Levels and Benefits

Member

  • Available with one to 19 points

  • Access to exclusive onboard events

  • Access to dedicated host on every sailing

  • 5 percent discount on future cruises when booked onboard

  • Shipboard credit for referrals

  • Advance notice of new itineraries and special offers

  • 5 percent discount on select cruises (in addition to publicly offered savings)

  • Seabourn Club Member luggage tags

  • Subscription to the cruise line's magazine

Silver

  • Available with 20 to 69 points

  • Receive all basic Member perks

  • Seabourn Club Silver Member luggage tags

  • Choice of: 10 percent discount on shore excursions, 10 percent discount on premium wine and spirits, free two-hour internet package, 20 minutes of complimentary phone service, complimentary massage, one day free in the Spa Serene area or one free bag of laundry

Gold

  • Available with 70 to 139 points

  • Receive all basic Member perks

  • Seabourn Club Gold Member luggage tags

  • 10 percent discount on luggage shipping service

  • Subscription to Travel & Leisure or Conde Nast Traveler

  • Choice of two of: 10 percent discount on shore excursions, 15 percent discount on premium wine and spirits, free three-hour internet package, 30 minutes of complimentary phone service, complimentary massage, one day free in the Spa Serene area or one free bag of laundry service

Platinum

  • Available with 140 to 249 points

  • Receive all basic Member perks

  • Seabourn Club Platinum Member luggage tags

  • Dedicated concierge

  • 15 percent discount on luggage shipping service

  • Subscription to Travel & Leisure or Conde Nast Traveler

  • Choice of three of: 15 percent discount on shore excursions, 20 percent discount on premium wine and spirits, free four-hour internet package, 40 minutes of complimentary phone service, complimentary massage, one day free in the Spa Serene area or one free bag of laundry service

Diamond

  • Available with 250-plus points

  • Receive all basic Member perks

  • Priority embarkation

  • Seabourn Club Diamond Member luggage tags

  • Dedicated concierge

  • 20 percent discount on luggage shipping service

  • Subscription to Travel & Leisure or Conde Nast Traveler

  • 15 percent discount on shore excursions

  • 25 percent discount on premium wine and spirits

  • Free unlimited internet package

  • 40 minutes of complimentary telephone service

  • Complimentary massage

  • One day free in the Spa Serene area

  • Complimentary laundry and pressing service

  • Free daily delivery of preferred newspaper

Diamond Elite

  • Available with 650-plus points

  • Receive all Diamond perks

  • Seabourn Club Diamond Elite Member luggage tags

  • $100 spa credit

  • Complimentary dry cleaning

  • Transfers to/from the ship (within 50 miles)

  • Discounted single supplements of 150 percent for categories A through PH and 175 percent for categories PS through GR

  • Upgraded Champagne in suite on embarkation day

  • Welcome Diamond Elite gift

Other Cruise Line Loyalty Programs

Updated January 08, 2020
