If you have an upcoming cruise departing from the Anchorage area, you’re likely sailing out of the Seward Cruise Ship Terminal. No cruise ships dock at the port of Anchorage. Instead, they leave from Seward or Whittier, both south of Anchorage. The Seward cruise terminal is just two and a half hours from Anchorage and is central to exploring Alaska's many attractions.
Read on for our breakdown of Seward Cruise Ship Terminal, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from Seward Cruise Ship Terminal and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from Seward Cruise Ship Terminal.
Dale R. Lindsey Alaska Railroad Intermodal Facility 913 Port Avenue Seward, AK 99664
The Seward cruise terminal, which is one of two ports that act as the Anchorage cruise port, has one location where cruise ships dock. The following cruise lines leave from the Seward Cruise Ship Terminal:
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) Viking Ocean Cruises Royal Caribbean Holland America Celebrity Cruises Silversea Cruises Windstar Cruises Regent Seven Seas Hurtigruten Oceania Cruises
Your starting point is likely the Anchorage International Airport or the surrounding area if you’re going to the Seward cruise terminal.
From Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, merge onto AK-1 S from W. International Airport Road and Walter J. Hickel Parkway. This should take about 15 minutes.
Once you’re on AK-1 S, follow the road for about 90 minutes. This will turn into State Highway 9, which you’ll follow for an additional 45 minutes into downtown Seward.
The address for the Seward cruise terminal is at the railroad stop along Port Avenue.
The city of Seward has various lots in which you can park your car or RV. Learn more about parking during your cruise from Seward.
Many cruise lines provide a shuttle from the airport to the terminal. You can also take a train via an Alaska cruise tour.
The Alaska bus system is convenient if you’re arranging your own travel from the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport to the Seward Cruise Ship Terminal. You can also rent a car at the airport if you want to explore the area.
The Park Connection bus system has a Seward Express route that goes from Anchorage to Seward. The bus leaves twice a day -- once in the morning and again in the afternoon -- and arrives in Seward about three hours after departure.
When you’re leaving Seward, this route departs at two different times in the evening. Check the Seward Express route and time table for more information.
While taxis and rideshare services like Uber and Lyft are available in Anchorage, fares from the airport to the Steward cruise terminal aren't budget-friendly, so most cruise passengers don’t go this route. If necessary, try to reserve your rideshare in advance for savings.
While you can’t find dining options at the Seward Cruise Ship Terminal, the city itself offers places to shop and dine. Seward is very walkable, but taxis are also available if needed.
About a 10-minute walk from the terminal is an area known as the Small Boat Harbor, where you can find ample shopping and dining opportunities. There are various sit-down restaurants, cafes, markets and souvenir shops around Small Boat Harbor. There are also hotels and popular tourist attractions in this area.
Many Alaska cruise tours include a train ride to the Seward cruise terminal. If you want to take a train yourself, you can do this with the Alaska Railroad. There are regularly scheduled passenger services that run year-round.
It's best to arrange wheelchair and boarding assistance directly through your cruise line or a third-party company like Scootaround, which serves the port of Seward.
Longshoremen can be hired to serve as stewards at the port. The terminal also offers complimentary use of about 20 airport-style luggage carts.
There are restrooms available at the terminal. Public restrooms are also located behind the Kenai Fjords National Park Visitors Center at the Small Boat Harbor, about a 10-minute walk from the Seward cruise terminal.
Although Wi-Fi isn’t provided inside the Seward Cruise Ship Terminal, you can find internet at some coffee shops and restaurants nearby.
There is ample indoor and outdoor seating at the cruise ship terminal.
Below, we’ll share a few more helpful tips about the Seward cruise terminal.
Storing Luggage: The Seward Cruise Ship Terminal does not have baggage carts and storage, although some local businesses offer baggage storage options. Passengers with reservations on the evening train to Anchorage can check in at the train depot beginning at 10 a.m. and drop off their bags at that time.
Day Trips from Seward: If you plan ahead, there is typically enough time to fit in a day trip to Exit Glacier, a boat trip around Resurrection Bay or Kenai Fjords National Park before your cruise departs.
Hotels Around Seward: There are several hotels around Seward, a few being within walking distance of the Seward Cruise Ship Terminal. Search for hotels using the 99664 zip code.
The summer season gets incredibly busy in Seward, especially around the Fourth of July (Mount Marathon Race) or the second week of August (the Seward Salmon Derby), so if you are planning a stay in Seward, book well in advance.