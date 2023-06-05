Sex and Swingers Cruises: What You Need to Know

Swinging, or the practice where partners in a committed relationship engage in sexual activity with other people, takes place everywhere from sex clubs to private parties. More recently, "the lifestyle" (as it's called within the community) has taken to the high seas on a variety of sexy cruises.
An adult-themed cruise can be a veritable sexual playground where anything goes. If you want to hook up, the odds are in your favor, as plenty of participants are ready to help you fulfill your fantasies, be they mild or wild.
Here are the basics you need to know before booking a swingers' cruise.
Bliss Cruises and Couples Cruise are among the more popular offerings, while Temptation is slated to launch its all-inclusive Caribbean Cruise in February 2020. Some cruises are clothing-optional, while others are more geared toward partner swapping. You don't have to be a swinger to partake in such a cruise; a lot of people go simply for the open-minded atmosphere.
Swinger-specialized travel agents -- like TheSwingerCruise.com, Topless Travel (the in-house travel agency for dating site Swing Life Style), Dream Pleasure Tours and Erotic Adult Travel -- can help guide you toward your dream vacation.
People flock to these types of cruises for every reason under the sun: to swing, have sexy one-on-one time with a significant other and to explore wild ideas in a safe, judgment-free environment. They come from all ages, backgrounds and body types, from all around the world. You'll find singles, couples and organized groups, as well as people you wouldn't necessarily expect: doctors, politicians, oil executives and PTA moms.
Onboard, it's OK to decline any unwanted propositions with a simple, "Thanks, but no thanks." No one will think twice about it. No means no, and it doesn't require a whole lot of conversation to halt an advance. No apologies are necessary; just take it as a compliment.
A sex/swingers' cruise isn't all about having sex. There's a heavy emphasis on programmed entertainment and always something fun to do. During the day, there are contests and seminars, such as tantric workshops and sex trivia competitions.
Late night, there are themed fantasy parties and more kink-centric activities. Also, most cruises have a playroom, where couples, single women and invited men can explore each other. The goal is to offer a sensual but also safe space where everyone feels comfortable.
Depending upon time and place on the ship, you can be totally nude. Some ships allow topless activity only. In most areas, casual attire is widely accepted. Dress codes vary depending upon the time, place and specific event.
Be sure to check the schedule for theme nights that encourage dressing for the occasion. Some theme nights include leather and lace, a glow party and toga night.
Yes. You must be dressed for meals, though outfits range widely from vacation casual to skimpy, see-through dresses.
When in port, some cruises offer clothing-optional specific excursions, but expect to wear clothes for activities like ziplining or land-based sightseeing. The American Association for Nude Recreation (AANR) suggests taking a "clothed when practical, nude when appropriate" approach to visits to nude resorts or beaches. The same approach would apply to cruise ships.
No. The crew is fully clothed and maintains a strict sense of professionalism. Sure, there are probably exceptions to the rule, but it's strongly discouraged.
Most cruises allow you to take a partner along or fly solo. The beauty of a sex/swingers' cruise is its "anything goes" attitude.
There's a difference between clothing-optional cruises and those geared toward swingers. Nude cruises are rarely marketed strictly as a sex or swingers cruise. With nudism, there is less of an emphasis on the sexual aspect of baring it all. Instead, it's more of a means for people to interact in a less pressured, more natural level.
In the case of nude cruises, a third-party operator -- a company like Bare Necessities or Castaways Travel -- will buy out the whole ship and sell cabins to clients interested in exploring the lifestyle.
Not usually. For the most part, actual sex is limited to guest rooms and playrooms, although less overt sexual behavior is allowed in pools and other public spaces. Think: Light touching and kissing is OK. Obvious sexual coupling? Probably not.
There's absolutely zero judgment on how mild or wild you want your cruise to be. If you go in thinking it's going to be a nonstop sexfest, you'll probably be disappointed. But it you have an open mind, no expectations and treat others with respect, you should fare just fine. Just remember no means no and leave the drama and sexual hang-ups at home.