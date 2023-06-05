Shopping in Nassau, Bahamas, on a Cruise

Nassau is a popular cruise port for shopping, but you might not know that there's more to buy than duty-free diamonds and cheap T-shirts. Or that an array of shops and markets are located just steps from your cruise ship or at most a 15-minute walk away -- no cab necessary.

If you're after standard Nassau souvenirs or wares by retailers endorsed by your cruise ship's shopping consultant, you'll find a shopper's haven within a few blocks of your ship. If you want to know what else to buy in Nassau and where to find more local products, we've also got you covered. Here are the top things to buy in Nassau, and where to find them.