Shopping in St. Thomas Cruise Port

St. Thomas offers a treasure trove of port shopping in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Cruisers looking for jewelry, perfume and rum and other trinkets, such as cameras and electronics, can take advantage of the duty-free allowance available for U.S. residents (currently $1,600 -- double the amount of goods purchased elsewhere in the Caribbean).

Your St. Thomas shopping begins near the cruise port at Havensight Mall, where an outdoor collection of jewelry stores, T-shirt shops and souvenir stalls awaits you. These shops are organized in seven buildings just a few steps from your cruise ship. A short taxi ride from the cruise port will take you to Charlotte Amalie, the capital of the U.S. Virgin Islands, where you can stroll Main Street in a more historic setting in search of the perfect souvenir to take home.

Here are some of our favorite St. Thomas port shopping finds to look out for on your next shore shopping spree -- and how to score them for the best price.