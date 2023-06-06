Here's everything you need to know about Silversea Cruises' alcohol policy:

What's the legal drinking age onboard Silversea cruises?

Legal drinking age on Silversea ships is 21 for all alcoholic beverages.

Can I bring booze onboard a Silversea cruise?

Bringing alcohol onboard at embarkation: Passengers are allowed to bring alcoholic beverages on the ship throughout the cruise, with no limitations or corkage fees.

Purchasing alcohol in port to bring onboard: It's allowed.

Purchasing alcohol in ships' duty-free shop(s): Silversea does not offer any alcohol for sale in its onboard shops.

Are free drinks available onboard Silversea cruises?

Alcoholic beverages are included in the cruise fare, though there are some ultra-premium wines, Champagnes and spirits available for purchase.

Are there any specialty bars onboard?

At the Connoisseur's Corner lounge (on all ships except Silver Discoverer and Silver Galapagos), an assortment of cognacs, whiskeys and cigars are served.

