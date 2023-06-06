Silversea vs. Seabourn Cruise Line

Cabins

When it comes to your selection of cabins on both lines, you'll have choices ranging from ocean view and veranda staterooms to a range of suites. Silversea's cabins are larger in nearly every category (with the exception of top suites on Seabourn's newest vessels), but both lines offer high-end amenities: Silversea's bath products are from Bvlgari and Ferragamo, while Seabourn opts for Therapies by Molton Brown.

You'll find stocked mini-bars and a complimentary bar setup on both lines, as well as your choice of pillow styles (down, therapeutic and hypoallergenic on Silversea, and down or hypoallergenic on Seabourn). Silversea dresses its beds with Italian Pratesi linens while Seabourn uses Egyptian cotton.

Choose Silversea if you want the services of a butler.

Every single passenger traveling aboard a Silversea ship gets the attention of a dedicated butler. It doesn't matter if you're booked in the lowest-level cabin, a butler is still there to help you achieve the cruise of your dreams.

Your Mr. Jeeves will welcome you aboard and get you settled in your suite. That means helping you select your pillows and bath products, and unpacking and hanging your clothing (if you wish). He'll ask about your beverage preferences and will make sure your suite's minibar is set up with everything you like best.

If you need assistance making onboard dinner reservations, he'll take care of that, too. He'll turn down your bed at night and serve you breakfast in the morning, if that's your style. Whatever you need, your butler is there to try to make you happy.

Choose Seabourn if you want to indulge in a spa suite.

Spa suites, which package various spa-related perks into the fare, are all the rage throughout the cruise industry. Seabourn offers the Penthouse Spa Suite. Ranging from 516 to 538 square feet each, these accommodations include complimentary full-day access to the Serene Area at The Spa at Seabourn, where you can enjoy indoor and outdoor lounge space plus a Kneipp hydrotherapy pool at the back of the ship. You also get the assistance of a spa concierge who can help you book appointments.

In your suite, there are extra perks such as two minibars: one is stocked with a complimentary bar setup, while the other is filled with waters, juices and healthy snacks. You can select bath and beauty products from Molton Brown (including Pure Pampering bath oils) and soaps by L'Occitane, Baudelaire and Ferragamo. If you like the L'Occitane scents infused in the spa, you can select one for your suite as well.