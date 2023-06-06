Do you consider yourself a daredevil, one who views heights as more of a titillating challenge than a crippling fear? Then your happy place might just be dangling above a cruise ship, tightrope-walking your way across.
Enter the SkyCourse, a ropes course only available on Carnival Cruise Line that is suspended above the top deck on certain Carnival ships and is collectively 230-feet long. Do you still feel like a daredevil?
Here is our detailed breakdown of the thrill-seeker attraction the SkyCourse and everything you need to know about it.
The SkyCourse ropes course is set up above the SportSquare on an outer deck at the top of each ship. The course forms a circle with two tracks, one easy and one hard. From experience, we can say that the easy course isn't necessarily all that easy!
The ropes course is set up as a series of challenging traverses with round platforms in between so you can rest, wait for the person ahead of you to finish (two people can't be on the same rope bridge at one time) and plot your course.
A section of the course could be a swinging bridge, a narrow balance beam or a rope net to climb across. We found the most challenging sections to be the ones without good hand grips because you really had to focus on balancing. That said, once you're on the course, you can finish it relatively quickly.
There are both weight and height requirements for participants on SkyCourse. The weight requirement differs from ship to ship, but the height requirement remains the same. You must be at least 48 inches (or four feet) tall to go on the SkyCourse, and everyone is required to wear a harness with a safety rope while traversing the course.
Note that just because your child meets the height requirement to participate doesn't mean it will be easy for them. For instance, we saw one young child get stuck on one of the platforms, and a SkyCourse staffer had to suit up and help them complete the course.
One important tip is to make sure you wear sneakers. Sandals, flip-flops or flats will not give you enough support on the sections where you walk on ropes; plus, they're liable to fall off. We recommend wearing comfortable and breathable clothing items.
Small lockers are provided to hold your cruise card, cellphone and other personal items you have with you, so be sure to place those in your locker instead of on your person while going through SkyCourse. You won't be allowed to take a SkyCourse selfie anyway, so instead, make sure you have a friend positioned to take your photo while you're tiptoeing on a tightrope.
SkyCourse is free for cruisers!
Carnival Cruises' SkyCourse is available on the following ships: Carnival Breeze, Carnival Celebration, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Magic, Carnival Panorama, Carnival Radiance, Carnival Sunshine, Carnival Sunrise, Carnival Vista, Carnival Venezia and Mardi Gras. SkyCourse is coming to Carnival Firenze (debuting in 2024) and Carnival Jubilee.
Check out our photos of SkyCourse on Carnival Vista to get a better visual of the rope course.