A small ship Alaska cruise is one of the most intensive ways to explore Alaska's coast. . Unlike the massive ships that ply the waters of the Gulf of Alaska and Inside Passage, small Alaska cruises can dock in isolated bays and fjords or picture-perfect small towns far from the crowded tourist trail.

Small ships in Alaska typically carry fewer than 100 passengers and have a far calmer vibe. You wake up to the sound of birds and days consist of kayaking or hiking, rather than shopping and taking helicopter tours. Evenings are spent reading in your room or listening to a naturalist talk.

Fortunately for adventurous travelers several cruise lines offer small ship Alaska cruises -- and they’re expanding their fleets, itineraries and excursion offerings. Here's a look at Alaska's small ship cruises and where they travel.