Meals

Food at Sushi on Five is made to order, and you can watch the sushi chef prepare the most exquisite rolls and nigiri at the sushi counter. The menu is not vast, but there is a good selection of hot and cold dishes and a wide selection of rolls, including a delicious inside out spicy tuna roll. Hot dishes include bowls of steaming udon noodles with shrimp tempura and ramen dishes with lobster or pork. Vegetarian options are limited to edamame beans, miso soup and a yamagobo (Japanese pickled burdock root) roll. Desserts, like a matcha green tea tiramisu or mochi (ice cream confections covered in a rice flour coating) finish out the meal. It's worth noting that portions are generous so be careful about over-ordering!

A selection of Japanese beer, sake and themed cocktails is available, for an added fee.