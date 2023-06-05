Swing and Salsa Cruises and Other Dance-Themed Sailings

Cruising and dancing go hand in hand, so it only makes sense that dance enthusiasts can enjoy dance theme cruises on various sailings throughout the year.
Ballroom and Latin dance -- particularly swing and salsa -- are typically the highlights of the most popular dance theme cruises, though smaller square dance cruises do regularly take to the seas. Dance cruises tend to draw both professionals and novice dancers looking to immerse themselves in their favorite style of dance or even try something brand new. Plus, group dinners and other activities allow aficionados to make friends with like-minded travelers.
If you'd like to combine your favorite pastime with a sailing vacation, here are some swing and salsa cruises, as well as other dance-themed sailings, you can enjoy.
The Lindy Cruise is THE choice for anyone who loves swing dance. Each sailing features four hours per day of dance instruction for everyone from beginners to advanced dancers. Beyond the more formal daily instructions, there's also a short, more casual activity or class offered each day and private dance parties complete with DJs each night.
The cruise organizers of this swing dance cruise even plan for group dinners in the main dining rooms each night, so you'll get to enjoy dining with fellow dancers while onboard. Theme nights might include a "The Great Gatsby"-inspired masquerade ball, '80s night or a tiki party.
The Florida Classic Series is a competitive dance organizer that, in addition to dance competitions on land, hosts the Ballroom Dance Cruise, which typically sails a couple of times per year. Each sailing features several onboard dance contests, theme nights, group dinners, dance workshops and showcases. There's even a freestyle dance competition.
While these cruises are geared toward competitive ballroom dancers, they still offer opportunities for more casual dancers to enjoy dance events and friendly competition at sea.
Each year, Dance Fun Cruises organizes the West Coast Swing & Country Cruise, during which participants can attend dance workshops and organized dance sessions led by professional dance instructors, dedicated group cruise activities including a welcome aboard party, game nights, group shore excursions and more.
Typically, there are two West Coast Swing & Country cruises offered per year, each to a different destination. If you want to improve your West Coast Swing, show off your skills and party it up with some couples country dancing, this is the swing dance cruise for you.
Dance Fun Cruises also hosts one or two Salsa & Latin Cruises each year that are similar in structure to the West Coast Swing & Country Cruises. There are dance workshops and lessons led by professional salsa and Latin ballroom instructors, nightly dances with a private DJ, private group activities and excursions, as well as group dinners in the cruise ship's main dining room.
The Whet Travel Salsa Cruise has run for more than two decades and offers salsa enthusiasts the chance to dance it up at sea with fellow lovers of this dynamic and ever-popular style of dance. Professional salsa musicians, such as singers Andy Montanez and Anthony MKA and DJs Benny Velez and Harry Trinidad, among many others, join cruisers onboard for a massive salsa dance party on the high seas.
While there are certainly competitive and professional dancers onboard the Salsa Cruise, it's a cruise experience for anyone who loves dancing to salsa music and offers a casual, fun-focused way for people to let loose. Additional activities might include live music, dance workshops, Zumba classes, comedy shows and more.
Dubbed the "World's Largest Latin Dance Cruise," the Aventura Dance Cruise features a slew of musicians, performers and DJs, including the likes of well-known salsa dance duos such as Karen & Ricardo and members of the Yamulee Dance Company.
The cruise includes dance workshops led by renowned salsa and Latin dance instructors, private parties featuring professional DJs, such as Los Angeles' DJ Voss.
There's ample opportunity for professional and novice dancers to show off their talents throughout the sailing. Other group activities include exclusive shoreside beach parties and onboard cocktail parties and competitions.
Dancers at Sea organizes a number of ballroom dance themed cruises throughout the year, including a South America Tango Cruise, which features dance classes and workshops for every level of dancer led by dance professionals. With a guaranteed ratio of one dance host or hostess to every three passengers and nightly social dancing, there's no shortage of opportunities to practice and hone your dance skills while onboard.
Passengers booked on the Swing Thru Alaska cruise will get to participate in daily square dancing sessions as a group, complimentary cocktail parties, private shore excursions and more on a weeklong sailing led by hosts that are country line dancing enthusiasts and professionals. Rates also include a souvenir T-shirt and your choice of either onboard credit, unlimited internet or a beverage package.
Every year, square dance and country line dancing professional and club leader Jack Lewis organizes and hosts a square dance cruise. Typically, sailings are a weeklong and give dance club members and other square dance enthusiasts the opportunity to sail together and bond over group dance sessions, meals, dance lessons and exclusive onboard group events. Groups for these theme cruises are usually pretty small, so it's easy to make new friends with shared hobbies. Destinations and cruise ship vary from year to year.
Want more information about dancing on regular sailings? Check out our picks for the Best Dancing at Sea.