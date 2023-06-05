Swing and Salsa Cruises and Other Dance-Themed Sailings

Cruising and dancing go hand in hand, so it only makes sense that dance enthusiasts can enjoy dance theme cruises on various sailings throughout the year.

Ballroom and Latin dance -- particularly swing and salsa -- are typically the highlights of the most popular dance theme cruises, though smaller square dance cruises do regularly take to the seas. Dance cruises tend to draw both professionals and novice dancers looking to immerse themselves in their favorite style of dance or even try something brand new. Plus, group dinners and other activities allow aficionados to make friends with like-minded travelers.

If you'd like to combine your favorite pastime with a sailing vacation, here are some swing and salsa cruises, as well as other dance-themed sailings, you can enjoy.