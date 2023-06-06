Symphony of the Seas Videos

Cruise Critic's video coverage of Symphony of the Seas.
Symphony of the Seas introduces a handful of new-to-the-line features, including a reimagined Boardwalk.
Cruise Critic shares some highlights from Royal Caribbean’s newest and biggest cruise ship, Symphony of the Seas.
Cruise Critic paid the ship a visit at the STX Europe shipyard in St. Nazaire, France, where it received its finishing touches.
Take a virtual tour of Symphony of the Seas.
