Port Tampa Bay homeports five ships from four different cruise lines, offering travelers itineraries ranging from four days to two weeks. Its relatively small size makes it a popular choice for travelers who prefer easy access and convenience. All three cruise terminals in Tampa are within walking distance to several of the city's attractions and waterfront hotels.

Read on for our breakdown of Port Tampa Bay, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more.