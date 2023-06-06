Teppanyaki is Norwegian Cruise Line's delicious, gut-busting hibachi-style Japanese restaurant. Diners sit around a large flat-surface griddle while a trained chef puts on a show -- juggling utensils and tossing food (both on the grill and directly into guests' mouths) -- all while cooking your dinner right in front of you.

Norwegian is known for having ample options to explore onboard -- including its dining options -- and Teppanyaki is just one exceptionally popular restaurant due to not only its food quality but also its entertainment factor. Families, friends, groups, couples, solo cruisers -- all are meant to enjoy this unique, satisfying and comical dining experience.

We have tried Teppanyaki aboard Norwegian cruise ships and here is everything you need to know about this favorable restaurant.