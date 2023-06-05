The 10 Most Beautiful Lakes You Can Cruise To

When you think about beautiful cruise destinations, extraordinary coastal scenery likely comes to mind. But have you ever considered using your shore time to visit the inland lake regions that are so gorgeous they will take your breath away?

Cruise lines calling on nearby port cities offer excursions to places such as the eerily blue glacier-fed lakes of Alaska and the fairytale-like scenery in the Lake District in Austria.

Day trips are also available through private operators with specialized tours. If you can't get enough of water-focused scenic vistas, put these 10 most beautiful lakes in the world on your port day wish list.