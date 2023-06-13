Fireworks, BBQ cookouts and parades are not the only treats to look forward to on Independence Day. You can also snag some nifty 4th of July cruise deals.

Cruise lines are rolling out enticing Independence Day deals in 2023, adding to the allure of a mid-summer cruise close to home or to faraway shores. Check out our list of 4th of July cruise deals so you can save and sail from sea to shining sea.