Fireworks, BBQ cookouts and parades are not the only treats to look forward to on Independence Day. You can also snag some nifty 4th of July cruise deals.
Cruise lines are rolling out enticing Independence Day deals in 2023, adding to the allure of a mid-summer cruise close to home or to faraway shores. Check out our list of 4th of July cruise deals so you can save and sail from sea to shining sea.
The 4th of July Deal: Celebrity Cruises is offering a buy one get one 75% off cruise fare. Additionally, passengers that book a cabin for four guests can also get u to $800 in onboard credit. Cruisers who book a Veranda Stateroom or a higher cabin category get an additional $50 in onboard credit.
Eligible Celebrity Cruises: Celebrity Cruises' 4th of July sale is applicable to most of the line's itineraries (with the exception of Galapagos) sailing between June 29, 2023 and April 30, 2025.
Good to know: Celebrity Cruises' 4th of July Sale applies to new bookings only and to sailings 3-nights and longer, excluding Galapagos. Offer expires on Thursday, July 6.