Memorial Day is upon us, and that means more chances to save on that last-minute summer cruise getaway.
Consider these deals "small but mighty": worthwhile gems and notable promotions are what characterize Memorial Day cruise deals, and while every cruise line may not offer one, the number of lines that do grows steadily every year. Plus, last-minute deals abound on short 3-day and weekend cruises over the Memorial Day long weekend -- and others, for that matter -- that are always worth looking into.
The Memorial Day Deal: MSC Cruises' Memorial Day Deal offers guests free Wi-Fi internet, free drinks, and up to $400 onboard credit on both U.S. and international cruise departures, from MSC Meraviglia (which recently homeported in New York) to the brand-new MSC World Europa.
Eligible MSC Cruises: All MSC Cruises are eligible for this promotion, provided they are booked during the sale period.
Good to Know: Offer expires May 29, 2023, and is applicable to new bookings only. Offer only open to U.S. Residents. Ask for “MEMORIAL DAY SALE” promotion when booking.
The Memorial Day Deal: Holland America's Anniversary Sale also coincides with Memorial Day, and the savings are being rolled out: deposits of just $25 per person on many sailings, up to 45% off, and up to $300 in onboard credits aboard select worldwide itineraries.
Eligible Holland America Line Cruises: Select cruises are available for this promotion, excluding Grand Voyages and sailings three days or less.
Good to Know: Select Summer and Winter 2023 cruises and Spring 2024 cruises are available for booking, excluding Grand Voyages and sailings under three days in duration. New bookings only, made by June 1, 2023.
The Memorial Day Deal: Luxury line Silversea is offering a two-category suite upgrade for all oceangoing voyages, or a one-category suite upgrade for its adventurous expedition cruises -- and up to $1,000 onboard credit and reduced deposits across its fleet, including its new Silver Endeavour.
Eligible Silversea Cruises: Select cruises departing from October 2023 through May 2024.
Good to Know: Sailings must be booked by May 31, 2023 to be eligible. Upgrades are only available for select suite categories across Silversea's fleet.
The Memorial Day Deal: Newcomer Atlas Ocean Voyages is offering a number of perks with its Red, White and Blue Sale. The line is offering savings of up to 30%, second guest sails free, and up to $1,500 in air credits. Cruise Critic just returned from a trip onboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' World Navigator, and found plenty to like about this upstart small-ship line.
Eligible Atlas Ocean Voyages' Cruises: Select cruises departing between June 2023 and June 2024 are eligible for this promotion.
Good to Know: Applies to new bookings made by May 31, 2023, only.
The Memorial Day Deal: Port-intensive small-ship cruise line Azamara is offering several perks on select voyages, including the equivalent of three free nights onboard, 50% off a second guest, and up to $750 in onboard credit.
Eligible Azamara Cruises: All offers apply to new bookings made by June 2, 2023, only, on select sailings. Azamara's "Onboard Credit" offer is applicable only to select sailings departing between November 7-18, 2023. The line's "Free Nights" promotion applies to select sailings departing from August 1 to October 31, 2023.
Good to Know: After the Offer Period, the Offer will be removed from the booking if the guest: cancels and reinstates the booking; applies a fare change; or changes the ship or sail date of the booking.
The Memorial Day Deal: Princess Cruises is offering up 60 sailings that start at under $60 per person, per day, plus up to $200 in onboard credit, along with deposits of just $100.
Eligible Princess Cruises: This offer is limited to new bookings made on select Fall 2023-2024 sailings only.
Good to Know: Prices are per person, while onboard credit is per stateroom. Sale ends May 31, 2023.
