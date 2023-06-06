Secrets Luxury Cruise Lines Don't Tell You

li{ padding:5px;}

Who knew that luxury cruise lines keep secrets? It turns out those big brochures don't spell out every trick in their posh books, and first-timers might miss out on special treats, experiences or freebies because they're not in the know. We scoured Cruise Critic's Message Boards, compiled notes from our own sailings and then dug even deeper for more inside information on the lesser-known perks of luxury sailings. Use the knowledge to enhance your cruise, and don't hesitate to spill the beans to other new cruisers.

On luxury lines, you can eat whatever you want whenever you want -- especially if you give the line a heads up. Just place the request in advance, usually 90 days prior to the sail for complicated requests and 24 to 48 hours for simple ones. Say you want truffle oil-scented popcorn at 4 p.m. each afternoon -- even if you're cruising remote regions like Australia's Kimberley Coast or Iceland. Or perhaps your fantasy cruise ship dinner is roast duckling with Grand Marnier sauce -- every night. Maybe it's as simple as a craving for a roast dinner. Special request meals are generally complimentary unless you're requesting something extravagant.

On most luxury ships and some upper-premium lines, you can order off the main dining room dinner menu via room service nightly -- and it's served complimentary. On luxury ships, butlers or stewards will serve your meal in courses, if you like, just like in the restaurant.

Although main dining room dinner menus are traditionally written in the appetizer, salad, intermezzo (such as sorbet), entree and dessert sequence, feel free to order untraditionally. Request an entree as a first course, two appetizers as the main event or just make a meal of sweets. No one will bat an eye.

You don't like the thickness of the steak or the tenderness of the pork chop? Do not hesitate to send it back and request another better cut. Servers' goals are to make you happy. And unlike at some land-based chain restaurants, the onboard chefs are not afraid to present your meat rare or medium-rare if you request it.

On formal nights, some luxury lines serve complimentary caviar as a starter, usually with blinis or potatoes. It's acceptable to ask for a second serving; after that, it's deemed, well, overboard.

Can't score a reservation for a specialty restaurant? Try asking in person. Maitre d's are reluctant to say no to any luxury passenger's request and will do their best to accommodate you. If they can't, they might bend a rule and let you order from their menu via room service, usually a no-no unless you're booked in one of the ship's priciest suites.

If you're counting stars poolside or sipping cocktails at a bar and suddenly crave a burger, know that you can order one -- or anything else -- from the room service menu. On many luxury lines, anytime you're outside your suite -- and anywhere on the ship -- any goodie on the room service menu is yours. Ask any passing crew or pick up a house phone to place your order.

Some lines deliver their choice of complimentary canapes to your cabin or suite every afternoon or evening, with daily rotating selections. If you want the same canape every day or want to make requests given your dietary restrictions or preferences, say so and your butler or steward will accommodate. If you rarely eat the canapes and prefer not to have them at all, you can make that request as well.