There's something about mega-ships, those floating skyscrapers laid sideways. So here lies our list of the world's largest cruise vessels, ranked in order of gross tonnage, a measure of volume (and not weight).

You'll also find stats on passenger capacity (both double occupancy, the industry standard, and max occupancy, which accounts for all third and fourth beds onboard), length and beam, the width at the widest point of the vessel. We've listed the maximum beam, which is usually the beam of the upper pool deck as opposed to the actual hull at the waterline.

Click on any ship name for a comprehensive expert review covering everything from cabins to dining, hundreds of reader reviews, deck plans and itinerary info.

1. Symphony of the Seas - 228,081 GT

Length: 1,184 feet Beam (Maximum): 215.5 feet Passengers (Double/Max): 5,518/6,680

2. Harmony of the Seas- 226,963 GT

Length: 1,188 feet Beam (Maximum): 215.5 feet Passengers (Double/Max): 5,479/6,780

3. Oasis of the Seas - 226,838 GT

Length: 1,187 feet Beam (Maximum): 215 feet Passengers (Double/Max): 5,606/6,699

4. Allure of the Seas - 225,282 GT

Length: 1,187 feet Beam (Maximum): 215 feet Passengers (Double/Max): 5,484/6,780

5. Costa Smeralda - 185,010 GT

Length: 1,106 feet Beam (Maximum): 138 feet Passengers (Double/Max): 5,224/6,554

6. Iona - 184,089 GT

Length: 1,130 feet Beam (Maximum): 138 feet Passengers (Double/Max): 5,250/6,600

7. AIDAnova - 183,858 GT

Length: 1,106 feet Beam (Maximum): 138 feet Passengers (Double/Max): 5,252/6,654

8. Mardi Gras - 181,808 GT

Length: 1,130 feet Beam (Maximum): 138 feet Passengers (Double/Max): 5,282/6,630

9. MSC Grandiosa - 181,541 GT

Length: 1,087 feet Beam (Maximum): 141 feet Passengers (Double/Max): 5,264/6,761

10. MSC Meraviglia- 171,598 GT

Length: 1,036 feet Beam (Maximum): 141 feet Passengers (Double/Max): 4,488/5,655

11. MSC Bellissima - 171,598 GT

Length: 1,036 feet Beam (Maximum): 141 feet Passengers (Double/Max): 4,434/5,686

12. Spectrum of the Seas - 169,379 GT

Length: 1,138 feet Beam (Maximum): 161.5 feet Passengers (Double/Max): 4,246/5,622

13. Norwegian Encore - 169,116 GT

Length: 1,094 feet Beam (Maximum): 157.9 feet Passengers (Double/Max): 3,998/N/A

14. Quantum of the Seas - 168,666 GT

Length: 1,138 feet Beam (Maximum): 162 feet Passengers (Double/Max): 4,180/4,905

15. Anthem of the Seas - 168,666 GT

Length: 1,138 feet Beam (Maximum): 162 feet Passengers (Double/Max): 4,180/4,905

16. Ovation of the Seas - 168,666 GT

Length: 1,142 feet Beam (Maximum): 162 feet Passengers (Double/Max): 4,180/4,905

17. Norwegian Bliss - 168,028 GT

Length: 1,093 feet Beam (Maximum): 158 feet Passengers (Double/Max): 4,004/N/A

18. Norwegian Joy - 167,725 GT

Length: 1,094 feet Beam (Maximum): 158 feet Passengers (Double/Max): 3,804/N/A

19. Norwegian Escape - 165,157 GT

Length: 1,069 feet Beam (Maximum): 153 feet Passengers (Double/Max): 4,248/N/A

20. Freedom of the Seas - 156,271 GT

Length: 1,111 feet Beam (Maximum): 184 feet Passengers (Double/Max): 3,634/4,375

21. Liberty of the Seas - 155,889 GT

Length: 1,112 feet Beam (Maximum): 184 feet Passengers (Double/Max): 3,634/4,375

22. Independence of the Seas- 155,889 GT

Length: 1,111 feet Beam (Maximum): 184 feet Passengers (Double/Max): 3,858/4,560

23. Norwegian Epic - 155,873 GT

Length: 1,081 feet Beam (Maximum): 133 feet Passengers (Double/Max): 4,100/N/A

24. MSC Seaview - 153,516 GT

Length: 1,160 feet Beam (Maximum): 135 feet Passengers (Double/Max): 4,132/5,336

25. MSC Seaside - 153,516 GT

Length: 1,160 feet Beam (Maximum): 135 feet Passengers (Double/Max): 4,132/5,336

26. Genting Dream - 150,695 GT

Length: 1,100 feet Beam (Maximum): 145 feet Passengers (Double/Max): 3,348/4,500

27. World Dream - 150,695 GT

Length: 1,100 feet Beam (Maximum): 145 feet Passengers (Double/Max): 3,348/4,500

28. Queen Mary 2 - 149,215 GT

Length: 1,132 feet Beam (Maximum): 147 feet Passengers (Double/Max): 2,691/3,090

29. Norwegian Breakaway - 145,655 GT

Length: 1,068 feet Beam (Maximum): 169 feet Passengers (Double/Max): 3,969/N/A

30. Norwegian Getaway - 145,655 GT

Length: 1,068 feet Beam (Maximum): 169 feet Passengers (Double/Max): 3,969/N/A