The 5 Best Balcony Cabins for Your Next Cruise

New cruise ships are built with more balcony cabins than they are with any other accommodation type, but not all veranda cabins are created equal. Some have more interior space, while others have larger balconies or extra amenities. If you're looking for the best balcony cabin you can book -- without having to upgrade to a mini-suite or suite -- here are our five favourites across mainstream lines.
Holland America has well-designed balcony cabins, generally starting at 212 square feet including the veranda (most are 54 square feet). Depending on the ship and specific cabin, the rooms feature the line's signature Mariner's Dream Bed, sitting areas, plentiful storage space and bathtubs (a rarity in many standard cruise accommodations). Amenities include dressing gowns, fresh fruit and shoeshine service. If you're looking for a bit more space, either inside or out, peruse the deck plans for or ask your travel agent about balcony rooms aft and staterooms on the hump of the ship (where the structure juts out) with slightly larger verandas.
Norwegian Cruise Line gets our nod for its modern and fun decor, often with pops of colour in jewel tones to brighten things up. If you're looking for more space, choose a Large Balcony Stateroom; sizes vary by ship but interior space is either the same or larger than regular veranda cabins, with double-sized or larger balconies. Another perk: Showers feature doors rather than clingy curtains.
Whether you're a true spa lover or just like a more serene cruise environment, Celebrity's AquaClass Staterooms are a great choice. The cabins are ample-sized at 194 square feet inside with a 54-square-foot private veranda; that's more space inside and out than standard veranda cabins. But the amenities really sell the room. The cabin itself features a Hansgrohe shower panel, pillow menu, flavoured tea service, special bedding and an expanded room service menu. Leave the room to take advantage of a spa concierge, complimentary access to the Persian Garden thermal suite and Blu -- a speciality dining venue exclusive to AquaClass passengers.
Otherwise known as "hump" balconies, these appear on most classes of Royal Caribbean ships. One example is the Oasis Class, which houses the line's latest -- and largest -- ship, Symphony of the Seas. Its standard hump balcony cabins exist midship, both starboard and aft, on decks six through 14. They grow gradually larger from stateroom to stateroom in areas where the ship's superstructure "waves" out farther than the rest of the ship. This can cause balconies with slightly weird shapes, where one side is deeper than the other, but they offer a great way to snag some extra outdoor space without splurging on a suite.
If you're travelling with a crowd, Disney Cruise Line's Deluxe Family Oceanview Staterooms With Verandah (category 4) are the largest standard accommodations onboard. They measure roughly 300 square feet, including the veranda and sleep between three and five travellers, depending on ship and specific cabin number. They feature Disney's acclaimed family-friendly amenities: split bath (shower in one room, toilet in another), blackout curtain separating the main bed from the sitting area and plentiful storage. Extra berths are a combination of single sleeper sofa, pulldown upper berth and wall pulldown bed. On Disney Dream and Fantasy, category 4E cabins sleep fewer passengers and lack the split bath but have larger balconies.