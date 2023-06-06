The 5 Best Balcony Cabins for Your Next Cruise

4. Royal Caribbean's Ocean View With Large Balcony

Otherwise known as "hump" balconies, these appear on most classes of Royal Caribbean ships. One example is the Oasis Class, which houses the line's latest -- and largest -- ship, Symphony of the Seas. Its standard hump balcony cabins exist midship, both starboard and aft, on decks six through 14. They grow gradually larger from stateroom to stateroom in areas where the ship's superstructure "waves" out farther than the rest of the ship. This can cause balconies with slightly weird shapes, where one side is deeper than the other, but they offer a great way to snag some extra outdoor space without splurging on a suite.

16 Unusual Cruise Ship Balcony Cabins