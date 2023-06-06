6 Best Cruise Ship Steakhouses

Where do you go for mouthwatering, juicy steak on a cruise? You can try your luck in the main dining room, or you can head to an onboard steakhouse, which offers higher quality food and a more intimate dining experience. Found on a number of cruise ships, these specialty restaurants, many of which carry a fee, range from traditional steakhouses to vibrant churrascarias. If you're willing to splurge, expect to spend anywhere from about $20 to more than $50 (without drinks or other add-ons).

Steakhouses at sea serve up more than slabs of beef. Menus typically offer all kinds of protein -- you'll find chicken, veal, lamb and an array of seafood -- with hearty sides and a few speciality dishes such as dry-aged beef and lobster, some for an upcharge. Venues will happily accommodate vegetarians, as well. The restaurants do book up fast, so we recommend making reservations before your cruise, if possible.

If you're a meat-lover, prepare to salivate over our six favourite cruise ship steakhouses.