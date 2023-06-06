The Cruise Ducks Phenomenon

Have you ever spotted a little yellow rubber or knitted duck in a public area of a cruise ship? If so, it's likely the duck was deliberately planted there by another passenger as a weird, cruising ritual. The finder then shares photos of the duck -- sometimes in various spots around the ship, such as positioned with a cocktail, on a sun lounger, gazing at the sunset from a balcony -- on social media. Other times, the duck comes with a tag and instructions on how to return the duck to its owner. There is even a dedicated Facebook page set up called Cruising Ducks that has garnered a staggering 179,000 members.

Cruise Critic member wowzz revealed on the Boards: "I am a member of a roll call for a future cruise, and am amazed that one fellow cruiser has announced that she will be bringing onboard 100 cruising ducks."

We're not quite sure why or how this became a thing on cruise ships, but it sure is quirky.