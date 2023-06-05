1. Cruising the Mediterranean Staying in a Regent Seven Seas Regent Suite

Sail the Mediterranean (quite frankly, anywhere in the Med will do) for two sublime weeks on Regent's Seven Seas Explorer. This 750-passenger all-suite ship exudes extravagance. Eye-popping marble, crystal and other bespoke design elements abound. You could spend much of the cruise simply studying the $7 million, 2,500-piece art collection, including original Picassos and a $500,000 Tibetan prayer wheel.

All accommodations embrace luxury, but you deserve the 3,026-square-foot Regent Suite, with a whopping 1,417 square feet more of balcony space. One of a kind, this beyond-fabulous accommodation features two bedrooms (the massive master features a Savoir horse-hair mattress), two private balconies with a custom heated hot tub, two-and-a-half marble- and stone-swathed baths and a private solarium.

The Regent Suite also provides two safes -- no doubt, for all your jewels -- and three walk-in wardrobes -- for the trunks of fabulous clothes you'll have to bring along. Perhaps you can even hire a pianist to perform in your suite; these digs come outfitted with a custom Steinway piano. Wrap yourself in cosy cashmere blankets, refresh with Guerlain or Bottega Veneta toiletries and ring the butler to satisfy your every whim. Sample as many Canyon Ranch spa treatments as you can -- they're complimentary and are enjoyed in your suite's private spa retreat.

