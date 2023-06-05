If you could cruise anywhere in the world with a limitless budget, where would you sail and on which ship? The most expensive cruises in the world involve extraordinary ships in breathtaking locations. Think butler service combined with immersive shore experiences. Exotic and culture-filled destinations, with intuitive service and limitless pampering onboard.
Whether this is a pie-in-the-sky or a bucket-list holiday you've been waiting all your life to do, these voyages are among the most expensive cruises in the world.
Sail the Mediterranean (quite frankly, anywhere in the Med will do) for two sublime weeks on Regent's Seven Seas Explorer. This 750-passenger all-suite ship exudes extravagance. Eye-popping marble, crystal and other bespoke design elements abound. You could spend much of the cruise simply studying the $7 million, 2,500-piece art collection, including original Picassos and a $500,000 Tibetan prayer wheel.
All accommodations embrace luxury, but you deserve the 3,026-square-foot Regent Suite, with a whopping 1,417 square feet more of balcony space. One of a kind, this beyond-fabulous accommodation features two bedrooms (the massive master features a Savoir horse-hair mattress), two private balconies with a custom heated hot tub, two-and-a-half marble- and stone-swathed baths and a private solarium.
The Regent Suite also provides two safes -- no doubt, for all your jewels -- and three walk-in wardrobes -- for the trunks of fabulous clothes you'll have to bring along. Perhaps you can even hire a pianist to perform in your suite; these digs come outfitted with a custom Steinway piano. Wrap yourself in cosy cashmere blankets, refresh with Guerlain or Bottega Veneta toiletries and ring the butler to satisfy your every whim. Sample as many Canyon Ranch spa treatments as you can -- they're complimentary and are enjoyed in your suite's private spa retreat.
What's better than an Antarctica cruise? An Antarctica cruise over Christmas and New Year. Imagine ringing in the New Year, sipping Champagne on deck in nearly 24-hour sunlight, surrounded by stunning snow-capped mountains and 1,000 shades-of-blue icescapes, wrapped in the luxury of Silversea’s brand-new Silver Endeavour (the former Crystal Endeavour, built in 2021).
Unlike the typical Antarctica itinerary, this nine-day voyage will see you fly to King George Island in Antarctica, cutting out the crossing from Chile. You could mingle with penguins, gawk at breaching whales and snap photos of massive seals. Cruise in a Zodiac past towering icebergs or visit researchers at their base stations. Maybe you'll even take the polar plunge; after you jump into the freezing water, you can sip Champagne wrapped in a warm towel or in the hot tub, toasting your bravado.
Onboard, swoon over consummate luxury. Silver Endeavour, hosting only 200 passengers, offers all-suite accommodations and white-gloved butlers who pamper passengers with candlelit baths and complimentary caviar.
The ship has an impressive crew-to-passenger ratio of 1:1, with a Silver Suite delivering an ultra-comfy 535 square feet including a 78-square-foot veranda, dining area, spacious bar setup and two bathrooms. The heated pool, hot tub, fitness centre and four outstanding restaurants merely up the posh expedition cruise ante. The Owner’s Suite is an extraordinary 1868 square feet, including a 737-square-foot veranda, living room with sitting area, separate dining area, main bedroom with a large walk-in wardrobe, walk-in shower and whirlpool bath. There’s a second bedroom with a bathroom and a walk-in shower.
Consider 14 days exploring the remote Kimberley coast onboard the yacht-like True North for the ultimate Australian adventure. This far-northwest region's iconic attractions are astonishing; you'll see King George Falls (Western Australia's highest twin waterfalls) and the glorious Horizontal Falls, giant estuarine crocodiles and the spectacular Bradshaws (ancient rock art predating other examples of Aboriginal culture). Hiking, swimming, fishing and helicopter rides (True North has its own air-conditioned six-passenger helicopter) over waterfalls and Champagne sunrises on mountaintops will fill your days.
True North is more experience-driven than showy. (Book a top cabin, an Explorer Class stateroom, although it's merely 193 square feet.) The 36-passenger yacht bets its sublime reputation on delivering the best of the best, complete with passionate, charismatic onboard biologists, unparalleled service, exquisite modern Australian cuisine (think brined shoulder of lamb, cooked sous-vide with goose fat and herbs, slow-roasted and chilled, for instance) and Australia’s finest wines.
Passengers adore the yacht's design. Whether in the forward observation lounge, alfresco bar, sun deck or dining room, uninterrupted vistas guarantee spectacular views. Camaraderie abounds, from sunset drinks on the beach with fellow passengers to onboard sampling straight-from-the-sea oysters, washed down with Champagne toasts.
Many cruise lines offer world cruises, but none rival the experience offered aboard Cunard's flagship, the 2,691-passenger Queen Mary 2, especially when booked in one of the lavish Queens Grill Grand Duplexes.
If you're spending 100 days or more onboard, why not wallow in luxury? The largest measuring 2,249 square feet, Grand Duplexes double as "Downton Abbey"-style jaw-droppers. Amenities include a downstairs with a dining table seating eight, fitness equipment and an office featuring personalised stationery. Climb the spiral staircase to discover a king-sized bedroom with a pillow menu, twin marble baths and two dressing rooms. And did we mention the spacious private veranda? Your superb butler fulfils every need, possibly before you realise you have one.
Yes, you will see the world, including many UNESCO World Heritage sites, and other places most of us just dream about. Sea days are filled with impassioned lectures, planetarium shows and a wide array of entertainment from comedians to classical pianists. There's always the fitness centre, beckoning after splendid teas and fine dining in the Queens Grill.
Block off some 24 days for an exhilarating adventure onboard swank L’Austral, offered by luxury tour operator Abercrombie & Kent. This far-from-typical voyage sails from New York City on the east coast of the US for Nome, Alaska, following in the footsteps of legendary explorers like Roald Amundsen. The many cruise highlights include meeting local Inuit people and spotting grizzlies, polar bears and beluga whales among the rich wildlife. (The birdlife alone is reason enough to book this sail.)
The scenery is among the most breathtaking on the planet; think looming glaciers, jagged icebergs, towering mountains and blue-sky vast vistas that seem impossible to capture with a camera. Few ever sail the Northwest Passage; such cruises are scarcely offered, and you venture to many places only reachable by ship. In-the-know cruisers consider this voyage a bucket-list topper.
Abercrombie & Kent charter expedition ships from posh French line Ponant. Then it reduces the passenger capacity from 264 to 188 and brings its own distinguished expedition experts onboard, including a photography coach. Book nothing less than a Prestige Suite, a roomy 398-square feet plus an 86-square-foot double-width balcony. A&K includes awesome amenities like complimentary Wi-Fi and laundry service; suite passengers also have access to a personal butler.
A suite -- any suite -- on the swanky new Seabourn Venture is a cruise we would book in a millisecond if money were no object. The luxury line’s first custom-built expedition ship, launched in July 2022, is an exquisite Polar Class vessel featuring 132 plush suites.
Seabourn Venture has bragging rights to two custom-built submarines for underwater exploration, double sea kayaks, mountain bikes, e-bikes and a fleet of 24 Zodiacs to accommodate all passengers onboard at once.
Starting in Manaus, Brazil, and ending in Iquitos, Peru, this remarkable voyage will see passengers delve into the largest rainforest on Earth. Picture yourself paddling in a kayak among giant lily pads on the Amazon’s inky waters in search of pink river dolphins. Learn about local customs and observe some of the most remarkable wildlife on the planet.
Perhaps your idea of a dream-come-true cruise involves a big, bustling ship teeming with nonstop activities, like Norwegian Prima, the first of the new Prima Class. And with money as no object, book yourself into The Haven, Norwegian Cruise Line's exclusive private enclave for suite residents.
The 2,100-square-feet Premier Owner's Suite, as well as the luxury of space, features a bevy of extra amenities including plush bathroom products, robes, oversized towels, fine linens and pillow-top mattresses. Passengers are welcomed with a bottle of sparkling wine, exclusive invites to cocktail parties, priority reservations, escort on and off the ship, suite butler and concierge service and white tablecloth in-suite dining. There’s also a spectacular private pool deck and restaurant with stunning views for Haven guests.
If you can tear yourself away from your gorgeous suite, other highlights of the ship to explore include the sophisticated three-deck Penrose Atrium, a new dining hotspot Indulge Food Hall and the three-level go-kart track.
Onshore, savour sensational destinations like St. Kitts, Aruba, Bonaire, Cozumel and Barbados. Snorkel in rippling turquoise with a kaleidoscope of tropical fish, hike through verdant rainforests and enjoy cocktails on velvety-soft white sand.
Though long known for river cruises, and more recently for ocean cruises throughout most of the globe, expedition cruising is new in Viking’s portfolio. While the line isn’t known for over-the-top extravagance, it is great at creating an inviting atmosphere that makes an extended adventure appealing.
Viking Expedition Longitudinal Cruises take you along the Great Lakes, the Saint Lawrence Seaway, the east coast of North America, the Panama Canal, the west coast of South America and on an Antarctic adventure in true expedition style-- and all are accomplished in either 65 or 71 days (depending on if you choose Viking Octantis or Viking Polaris).
Explorer’s Suites onboard Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris are 580 square feet, each featuring both a Nordic balcony with an opening glass wall and a step-out balcony. The four suites in the category share a large private garden with lounge chairs and a hot tub. Roomy bathrooms have heated floors Viking -- one of Viking's signature amenities.
Viking’s expedition ships carry 378 guests and offer fan favorites, like Manfredi’s Italian restaurant, Mamsen’s and the traditional Aquavit Terrace. These ships also feature The Hangar, which is an enclosed in-ship marina. This unique addition makes boarding the ships’ fleet of Zodiacs (inflatable boats for excursions) far easier and more comfortable for all aboard.
For the veteran cruisers out there who desire the hustle and bustle of a mega ship, with all the entertainment and fun that goes along with that experience, Celebrity Beyond is just what you need.
Celebrity’s ship-within-a-ship secluded suite area, known as The Retreat, has a private pool and sundeck and comes complete with premium drinks, Wi-Fi, tips, and even onboard credit you can use for shore excursions. We’d choose a nice long Southern Caribbean itinerary, often with an overnight in Aruba and several sea days to enjoy both the suite and the ship.
The Celebrity Beyond cruise ship features 32 food and drink venues to cater to any and all taste buds, all of which have globally-inspired menus that have been crafted by their Michelin-starred chef, Cornelius Gallagher.
Our favorite suite is the Iconic Suite perched high above even the captain’s bridge. Its two bedrooms offer near-perfect views, ample space for a family or two couples, and just beyond the suite lies the full mega ship experience we sometimes crave.