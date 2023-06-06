The Beach House on P&O Cruises (Plus Menu)

If you're looking for decadent comfort food, The Beach House is the place to be. Open for dinner daily on selected P&O Cruises' ships, this eatery offers a reasonably priced change of pace for anyone who's tired of the main dining room but who craves something with a bit more structure than the buffet.

Ambiance

The Beach House takes over part of the ship's buffet area at dinnertime. As such, it offers a casual atmosphere, which can be noisy during busy periods. Decor is nondescript, and it can be difficult to breathe at times, given the smoke from the "grill your own beef on a lava rock" option that's popular with many passengers.

Reservations are recommended.

Meals

Among other items, the menu includes bacon and cheese potato skins, piri piri chicken, hush puppies and porcini ricotta crepes as starters; glazed cedar plank salmon, southern fried chicken, Caribbean pulled pork and huevos rancheros as mains; and white chocolate New York cheesecake, apple pecan pie, and a key lime sundae for dessert.

Added-fee items are available for prices beyond the initial flat-rate dining fee. They include nachos with grilled chicken or chorizo as a starter; leg of lamb, seafood kebabs, and a double-decker burger as mains; and chocolate fondue as dessert.

Price

It costs £7.50 per person to dine at The Beach House. A small number of a la carte extras -- like fondue dessert and alcoholic beverages -- are also available and carry additional costs ranging from £1 to £7.95.

The Beach House Menu

The Beach House Menu

Please note that this is a sample menu only and subject to change at any time.

Which Ships Have The Beach House?

The Beach House is found on the following ships: