It's a new year and that means it's time to start looking for the best cruise deals of 2023. The new year coincides with the beginning of wave season for cruise lines, when you're likely to find some of the best cruise deals of 2023 (even for sailings well into the future).

January to March is primetime for deals on cruises. While hefty fare discounts are the norm during wave season, expect cruise lines to bundle a huge number of perks into their 2023 deals, including free gratuities, included <a href=), onboard credits, shore excursion perks and reduced single supplements.

You'll find these deals across the spectrum at this time of year, from major lines like Royal Caribbean and Carnival to luxury cruises, expedition sailings and river cruises. In many cases, these bundled wave season perks can save travellers hundreds -- if not thousands -- of pounds on the cruise of their dreams or a quick getaway at sea.