It's a new year and that means it's time to start looking for the best cruise deals of 2023. The new year coincides with the beginning of wave season for cruise lines, when you're likely to find some of the best cruise deals of 2023 (even for sailings well into the future).
January to March is primetime for deals on cruises. While hefty fare discounts are the norm during wave season, expect cruise lines to bundle a huge number of perks into their 2023 deals, including free gratuities, included <a href=), onboard credits, shore excursion perks and reduced single supplements.
You'll find these deals across the spectrum at this time of year, from major lines like Royal Caribbean and Carnival to luxury cruises, expedition sailings and river cruises. In many cases, these bundled wave season perks can save travellers hundreds -- if not thousands -- of pounds on the cruise of their dreams or a quick getaway at sea.
The Deal: Celebrity Cruises' Wave season cruise deal, dubbed the Semi-Annual Sale, brings triple savings on new bookings. Cruisers can save 75 percent off their second guest's cruise fare, up to an additional $800 per stateroom and receive up to $800 in onboard credit.
Eligible Voyages: Celebrity Cruises' Wave Season deal is applicable on most cruises sailing through April 30, 2025
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: A 75% discount off the second guest's cruise fare is a very generous way to embark on a Celebrity cruise, while the additional savings and onboard credit are the icing on the cake.
Good to Know: Celebrity Cruises' Semi-Annual Sale is valid only on new bookings made by March 1, 2023.
The Deal: Celestyal Cruises' Go Further, Get Closer Wave Season cruise deal offers savings of up to £1,301 per person, kids sail free and low deposits on selected 2023 and 2024 voyages.
Eligible Voyages: The Go Further, Get Closer Wave season cruise deal is available on Celestyal's three- to 19-night itineraries across the Greek Isles and Eastern Mediterranean.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: Savings of up to 86% on some of Celestyal's most popular Aegean Sea itineraries can mean snagging a seven-night Idyllic Aegean round trip from Athens calling in Thessaloniki, Kusadasi, Heraklion, Santorini, Mykonos and Milos. Select departures in July and August 2023 with prices from £699 per person -- a saving of £601 per person.
Good to Know: Celestyal Cruises' wave season cruise deal is valid on new bookings made by Feb. 28, 2023.
The Deal: Emerald Cruises' Wave Season cruise deal offers travellers complimentary Premium Economy or Business Class flights and savings of up to £2,000 per couple on a range of river and yacht sailings departing in 2023 and 2024.
Passengers who pay in full can also unlock bonus offers which include a choice of free or reduced international airfare, a free premium drinks package or bonus fare discounts that amount to the previously mentioned savings.
Eligible Voyages: The offer is available across Emerald’s complete portfolio of luxury river & yacht cruises, with journeys through Europe and Southeast Asia, and across coastal yacht cruising itineraries, including the Mediterranean & Adriatic, Red Sea & Middle East, and the Caribbean & Central America.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: The line’s southeast Asia deals also include free premium drinks packages.
Good to Know: Emerald Cruises' Wave season deal is valid on new bookings made by January 31, 2023. For the bonus offers, you must pay the cruise fare in full 12 months prior to sailing or within 12 hours of booking for cruises departing within 12 months.
The Deal: Fred.Olsen Cruise Lines' Wave Season deal includes fares from £499 per person plus either free drinks or free onboard spending money on select 2023 and 2024 departures across the line’s three ships.
Eligible Voyages: Voyages range from Ninety-six ocean voyages are included in the offer, from five to 29 nights, to destinations from the Azores to Iceland.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: The variety of eligible voyages means there’s a destination to suit everyone.
Good to Know: Bookings must be made by January 31, 2023
The Deal: Holland America’s Time of Your Life Wave Season cruise deal includes balcony upgrades, savings up to 25 percent, free fares for kids, limited-time low deposit, and ‘Have It All’ amenities on select summer 2023 to spring 2024 cruises.
Eligible Voyages: The Time of Your Life Wave season cruise deal is available on select summer 2023 to spring 2024 cruises to destinations around the world, from Alaska to Australia.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: Passengers who book by January 31 2023 will also get up to US$400 per stateroom in onboard spending money
Good to Know: Holland America Line’s wave season cruise deal is valid on new bookings made by Feb 28. 2023.
The Deal: P&O Cruises' Wave Season cruise deal offers up to £500 of onboard spending money when booking a Select Price voyage on selected departures through April 1, 2025. The onboard credit can be used at the spa, on shore excursions or on speciality dining.
**Eligible Voyages: ** Voyages include Western Europe, including a special five-night sailing with Ben Fogle, Simon Calder and Monty Halls departing September 19, 2023. Other destinations include the Canary Islands, Norwegian fjords and the Caribbean. Passengers could get £500 onboard credit sailing P&O Cruises’ new ship, Arvia, in the Caribbean. A 14-night fly-cruise departing November 25, 2023 starts from £1,799pp.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: You could get to sail on P&O Cruises' brand-new ship, Arvia, and test out its shiny new facilities with your free onboard spending money.
Good to Know: P&O Cruises wave season deal, including a low 10 percent deposit, is valid through March 6, 2023; excludes inside cabins on cruises under seven nights.
The Deal: Scenic's Wave Season deal offers savings of up to £2,300 per couple on river sailings and £2,000 per person on ocean voyages, plus free Business Class flights. The river sailing offer also includes free private door-to-door transfers.
Eligible Voyages: Select European river sailings for 2023 and ocean voyages through March 31, 2024, when booked within the offer period. Ocean voyages include destinations such as Japan, Greenland & Canada, South America when booking a Spa suite category on select departures in 2023.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: Passengers can experience any of Scenic's luxury river cruises, including on the Danube, Rhine, Moselle and Garonne, taking in castles, vineyards, historic towns and cities, or the luxurious ocean voyages on new ship Emerald Azzurra.
Good to Know: Scenic's Wave Season deal is valid on new bookings made by February 28, 2023. To take advantage of the savings and business class flight upgrade, passengers must pay for their European sailings in full at the time of booking. Full payment required 12 months prior to departure or at time of booking if departure is inside of 12 months
The Deal: Seabourn's 'The Suite Life' Wave Season cruise deal includes up to 25 percent off select expedition sailings and 15 percent on ocean voyages on all suite categories on sailings through 2024.
Eligible Voyages: More than 600 sailings around the world in 2023 and 2024 on all seven continents.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: This deal applies to all suite cateogories and can be combined with other Seabourn promotions, such as Seabourn Club Savings, which offers 5 percent savings on select sailings for Seabourn Club Guests.
Good to Know: Seabourn's deal is valid through February 28, 2023.
The Deal: Seadream Yacht Club's Wave Season deal includes £400 per person off on selected 2023 Caribbean and Mediterranean cruises.
**Eligible Voyages: ** There are 19 eligible seven to 11-night voyages with departures between February 25 and November 1 available.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: The £400-off offer is a set amount and applicable to all selected voyages.
Good to Know: Bookings must be made by February 28, 2023.
The Deal: Virgin Voyages' Wave season cruise deal includes 60 percent off the second passenger plus free bar tabs valued up to $600 on sailings across the fleet.
Eligible Voyages: Eligible voyages include all sailings departing in 2023, plus select Australia sailings departing in 2024.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: Increased bar tabs and reduced second passenger fares should be music to cruiser's ears for those interested in checking out Virgin's ultra-cool adult-only cruises.
Good to Know: Virgin Voyages’ wave season deal ends January 31, 2023. All Sea Terrace and below categories are eligible for this offer. Passengers on any 2023 six-night voyage or less get a free $300 Bar Tab per cabin. Passengers on a 2023 seven-night voyage or more get a free $600 Bar Tab per cabin.
The Deal: MSC Cruises' Wave season cruise deal deal bundles triple savings for cruisers. For a limited time, the cruise line is offering cruises for as low as $129 per person, up to $200 in onboard credit, plus kids sail free.
Eligible Voyages: MSC Cruises' Wave Season offer is aaplicable to itineraries sailing to the Caribbean, The Bahamas & Florida, Europe, Bermuda, Canada & New England. The lead rate of $129 is available on select 3-night cruises on MSC Meraviglia.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: A 3-day cruise for $129 per person is a pretty good deal in and of itself, but the extra kids sail free and onboard credit perks are even harder to resist.
Good to Know: MSC Cruises' Wave Season offer is valid on new bookings made by Jan. 25, 2023.
The Deal: Oceania Cruises' Wave season cruise deal coincides with the line's 20th Anniversary celebration. As part of the festivity, Oceania is offering travelers up to $800 in oboard credit per cabin plus the option of one OLife Choice amenity. The amenities include free shore excursions (up to 8 on voyages of 14 days or longer), free drinks package or additional onboard credit (up to $800).
Eligible Voyages: Oceania's Wave season cruise deal is elegible on 110 voyages throughout 2023 and 2024 to destinations like the Caribbean, Mediterranean, South Pacific, Alaska, Asia and more.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: The option to combine the offer's standard onboard credit with an additional OLife Choice amenity, which may include more onboard credit, gives cruisers exceptional value when booking a cruise with Oceania this Wave Season.
Good to Know: Oceania Cruises' Wave Season deal is valid on new bookings made by Feb. 28, 2023.
The Deal: Paul Gauguin Cruises' Wave season cruise deal, dubbed "Take Your Sweetie to Tahiti" arrives just in time for Valentine's Day and extends beyond the February holiday. On new bookings made by March 3, 2023, cruisers can enjoy a $200 onboard credit per suite or cabin, and a welcome bottle of Champagne with chocolate. The onboard credit can be used for spa treatments, excursions on land and below sea, gift shop splurges, and premium bar purchases.
Eligible Voyages: Paul Gauguin Cruises' Wave Season deal is available on all 7-night voyages in 2023.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: Couples dreaming of a getaway can look to Paul Gauguin Cruises' Wave Season deal as it combines the romantic landscapes of Tahiti with tailor-made onboard perks.
Good to Know: Paul Gauguin Cruises' Wave Season deal is valid only on new bookings made by March 3, 2023.
The Deal: Princess Cruises' Best Sale Ever wave season cruise deal offers travelers up to 35% off cruise fares and up to $150 of onboard credit. Cruisers can also enjoy savings on Princess' Plus or Premier packages, which add onboard perks such as wi-fi, specialty dining, premium drinks and photo packages. With the Best Sale Ever deal, passengers can add the Princess Plus package for $60 per person per person (which includes perks that would cost $140 per person per day if purchased individually) or the Princess Premier package for $80 per person per day (which would cost $257 if the perks were purchased individually). Princess Cruises' Wave Season cruise deal runs until March 1, 2023.
Eligible Voyages: Princess Cruises' Wave Season deal is available on any of the 15 ships in the line's fleet, including itineraries to Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe, the Mexican Riviera and.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: The 35% discount is applicable to Princess cruises but also on cruisetours.
Good to Know: Offer is available to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states, D.C., Canada and Puerto Rico, and is only available for new bookings.
The Deal: Quark Expeditions' 'Escape Sale' Wave season cruise deal offers travelers several ways to save on a polar expedition. For a limited time, cruises can save up to 45% on polar voyages, plus free accommodations and free charter flights on select itineraries. Solo travelers can also wave the single supplements on select voyages, and travelers can snag an additional 10% off by paying in full.
Eligible Voyages: Quark Expeditions' Wave Season offer is elegible on 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 Antarctic Season voyages and 2022, 2023 and 2024 Arctic season voyages. The perks vary by season; visit Quark's website for more detailed information.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: Polar expeditions are generally among the priciest cruises, so a 45% discount equals significant savings.
Good to Know: Quark Expeditions' Wave Season offer is valid on new bookings made by April 3, 2023.
The Deal: Regent Seven Seas' Upgrade Your Horizon offer rewards cruisers this wave season with a 2-category suite upgrade and 50% reduced deposits. Additionally, travelers can enjoy 20% savings on select 2023 Mediterranean and Northern Europe Sailings.
**Eligible Voyages: ** Regent Seven Seas' Upgrade Your Horizon offer is available on 404 voyages ranging from January 2023 to June 2025. The 20% savings is available on select Mediterranean and Northern Europe voyages onboard Seven Seas Splendor, Seven Seas Voyager, Seven Seas Mariner and Seven Seas Navigator.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: This deal offers an unbeatable opportunity to book a higher suite category, up to a Penthouse Suite, while the reduced deposit is an attractive incentive to snag that upper suite at an even lower initial price.
Good to Know: Offer applies only to new bookings made by March 31, 2023.
The Deal: Cruisers can save between 10% and 20% on new bookings made until Feb. 28, 2023, as well as up to 40% off select expedition cruises to destinations like Galapagos, Alaska, Norway and Iceland. Cruisers can also receive 50% off deposits and up to $200 onboard credit to spend toward shore excursions and spa services.
**Eligible Voyages: **The limited-time port-to-port prepaid offer applies to 226 ocean and expedition voyages aboard eight of Silversea’s ships, including sailings to all seven continents.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: While you have to have the cash on hand, saving up to 20% off a Silversea cruise is no small thing.
Good to Know: Offer is only valid when paying the non-refundable cruise fare in full within five days.
The Deal: Star Clippers' Wave season cruise deal gives travelers $230 of complimentary onboard credit per person on select sailings onboard Star Clipper and Star Flyer booked by Feb. 15, 2023.
Eligible Voyages: Star Clippers' Wave Season offer is valid select sailings through November 2024, including Mediterranean, Caribbean and Central American destinations.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: The onboard credit offer is standard across elegible itineraries and can be used for purchasing drinks, massages, Wi-Fi packages, or to book excursions.
Good to Know: Star Clippers' Wave Season deal is valid only on new bookings made until Feb. 15, 2023 and is available only to residents of North, Central and South America.
The Deal: Uniworld Cruises' 'The Year to Remember' Wave season cruise deal offers savings of up to $1,500 per person on select luxury river cruises. discount of 60% for second passengers on voyages booked by Jan. 31, 2023. Additionally, cruisers can enjoy a free $300 per cabin bar tab on cruises of up to six nights, and $600 for voyages of seven nights or longer.
Eligible Voyages: Uniworld Cruises' offer applies to select 2023 cruises in Europe, Asia, South America and Egypt.
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: With this Wave Season offer, a total of 17 of Uniworld Cruises' voyages are eleigible for the highest discount of $1,500 per person.
Good to Know: Uniworld Cruises' Wave Season offer is valid on new bookings made by Feb. 28, 2023.
The Deal: Vantage Deluxe World Travel's Wave Season cruise deal brings savings on expedition, small ship and river cruising and land adventures. The deal includes up to 20% savings on select 2023 and 2024 voyages. In 2023, Vantage will navigate worldwide with 48 itineraries, taking cruisers to all seven continents.
Eligible Voyages: Vantage Deluxe World Travel's Wave Season deal applies to select 2023 and 2024 voyages
What Makes This Wave Deal Great: With savings of up to 20%, it's a good time to discover, or rediscover, Vantage Deluxe World Travel.
Good to Know: Vantage Deluxe World Travel's offer is valid on new bookings made by Feb. 28, 2023.
