Best Cruise Destination for Food & Wine: European River Cruises

Winner: European River Cruises

From Bordeaux to Porto to Vienna, the list of potential destinations on European river cruises tend to encompass at least one wine region and a gastronomic capital or two. That makes a European river cruise a must for foodies and oenophiles alike. Consider itineraries such as a Rhone River cruise, cruising the Bordeaux wine region or a Douro River Cruise for spectacular food and wine. Many food and wine cruises have excursions centered on local specialties and vineyards. What's even better is that you can bring your finds back on the ship with you; feel free to uncap that Burgundy and drink it on your balcony.

Best Cruise Destination for Food & Wine Runner-Up: Western Mediterranean

Tapas in Barcelona. Bouillabaisse in Marseille. Fresh pasta in Rome. When it comes to delicious local specialties and copas with class, it's hard to beat the ports found on a Western Mediterranean itinerary. All the walking you'll do at museums means you can indulge guilt-free, with a glass of local bubbly to buoy your spirits.

